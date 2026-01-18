Sunderland transfer news: Black Cats 'open' to selling two promotion heros in January

By Carter White | 18 Jan 2026 17:51

Sunderland are reportedly prepared to offload Anthony Patterson and Dan Neil during the January transfer window.

The Black Cats picked up their maiden Premier League win of 2026 on Saturday afternoon, when they secured a 2-1 success over Crystal Palace.

Sunderland took advantage of an Eagles side rocked by the loss of captain Marc Guehi to Manchester City.

That being said, it was the visiting side who took the lead at the Stadium of Light via Spain international Yeremy Pino.

© Imago

Sunderland willing to offload promotion heroes?

According to The Sun, there could be some high-profile departures from the Sunderland squad before the shutting of the transfer window.

The report claims that the Black Cats would not be against selling midfielder Neil and goalkeeper Patterson this month.

Patterson's spot in between the sticks has been taken swiftly by Robin Roefs, who has arguably been the standout shot-stopper in the division this term.

Neil captained Sunderland to playoff victory last season, but the likes of Granit Xhaka have stolen the spotlight in 2025-26.

It is understood that a host of clubs in the Championship are considering moves for either Neil or Patterson.

© Imago / News Images

Sunderland progressing quick

The way Sunderland are operating during the January transfer window is a result of their start to the Premier League season.

The Black Cats are well clear of relegation trouble and can begin to focus on building as a top-flight club.

Consequently, fringe players such as Patterson and Neil are likely to see their futures blossom elsewhere.