Premier League Gameweek 18
Sunderland
Dec 28, 2025 2.00pm
Leeds

Sunderland lineup vs. Leeds United: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Regis Le Bris headache at AFCON absentees

By | , Last updated:

Who will partner Xhaka? How Black Cats could line up against Leeds on Sunday
© Imago / Every Second Media

Sunderland will have to contend with a number of absentees on Sunday against Leeds United due to the fact many members of the squad are at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Boss Regis Le Bris will be unable to select defenders Arthur Masuaku and Reinildo Mandava, as well as midfielders Noah Sadik and Habib Diarra because of international commitments.

Granit Xhaka's place in front of the defence can be assumed, but perhaps he will be partnered by Lutsharel Geertruida, who played alongside him against Brighton & Hove Albion last time out.

Centre-backs Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete are likely to feature ahead of goalkeeper Robin Roefs, while Nordi Mukiele and Trai Hume are set to play as full-backs.

Forwards Chemsdine Talbi and Bertrand Traore are also away with their respective nations at AFCON, though Simon Adingra is available.

Adingra may be positioned on the left side of attack, while Chris Rigg could be asked to fill in on the right flank.

Enzo Le Fee is a likely candidate to play, with striker Brian Brobbey set to complete the XI.

Sunderland possible starting lineup:

Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

> Click here to see how Leeds United could line up for this match

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Sunderland related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe