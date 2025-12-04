Sunderland lineup vs. Man City: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 04 Dec 2025 12:05 , Last updated: 04 Dec 2025 13:11

Sunderland could be without up to four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium.

While Habib Diarra remains sidelined with a long-term groin injury, Dennis Cirkin (wrist), Leo Hjelde (Achilles) and Aji Alese (shoulder) are lacking match fitness and it remains to be seen if any of the trio will be selected in the matchday squad.

Regis Le Bris reverted to a five-man defence for Wednesday’s 1-1 draw at Liverpool and will likely stick with the same system against Man City, with Trai Hume and Reinildo Mandava operating as wing-backs either side of central defenders Nordi Mukiele, Daniel Ballard and Omar Alderete.

Granit Xhaka, who has lost more games against Man City (15 out of 18) than against any other opponent in his career, is expected to link up with Noah Sadiki in centre-midfield. Enzo Le Fee could also operate centrally, but he may instead continue on the left flank.

Chemsdine Talbi scored the opener in Sunderland’s midweek draw at Anfield - his second PL goal of the season after scoring in a 2-1 win at Chelsea in October - and he will likely retain his spot on the right side of attack ahead of Bertrand Traore and Simon Adingra.

Brian Brobbey was handed his first Premier League start against Liverpool and will hope to continue up front this weekend, but the Dutchman faces competition from both Wilson Isidor and Eliezer Mayenda.

Sunderland possible starting lineup: Roefs; Hume, Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Talbi, Isidor, Le Fee

