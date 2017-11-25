Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Pirelli Stadium
Attendance: 4,808
Burton Albion
0-2
Sunderland
 
FT(HT: 0-0)
Vaughan (84'), Honeyman (88')
Honeyman (49'), O'Shea (66'), Vaughan (85')

Chris Coleman hails "good start" as Sunderland win at Burton Albion

Chris Coleman hails his Sunderland players following their 2-0 Championship win at Burton Albion and believes that the struggling Black Cats can build on the result.
Chris Coleman has praised his Sunderland players following their 2-0 win at Burton Albion and believes that the struggling Black Cats can build on the result.

Two goals in the final five minutes at the Pirelli Stadium from James Vaughan and George Honeyman ended Sunderland's 16-game winless streak and moved them off the bottom of the Championship table.

The result was only the Wearside outfit's second league win of the season and new manager Coleman told his players to "milk" the victory for 24 hours.

"It feels really good," Coleman told the Sunderland Echo. "It was never going to be easy, the conditions, same for both teams, weren't great. The position we are in, we don't care where the wins come from, they just have to come consistently.

"This is a good start, a good base for us, I said to the players milk it for 24 hours. Enjoy it for 24 hours. We are used to coming out of the dressing room depressed, hence my reaction with the fans.

"We're trying to build something, you almost have to regain their trust again and you do that by performing and staying in games. Over the 90 minutes we created the better chances and I felt we were the one that was always going to go on and win it. Burton had their moments but I felt like we were the team that deserved to get the three points."

Up next for Sunderland is a home game against Reading next Saturday.

LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 