Team News: Sunderland vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Lewis Nolan | 27 Dec 2025 14:00 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 14:00

Sunderland's clash against Leeds United on Sunday at the Stadium of Light will have an impact at both ends of the Premier League table.

The Black Cats are sixth with 27 points and could climb to fourth, whereas their opponents are 16th with 19 points, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore, Arthur Masuaku, Habib Diarra (all AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Lukas Nmecha (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: None

