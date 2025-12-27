Premier League Gameweek 18
Team News: Sunderland vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Sunderland vs. Leeds United injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
Sunderland's clash against Leeds United on Sunday at the Stadium of Light will have an impact at both ends of the Premier League table.

The Black Cats are sixth with 27 points and could climb to fourth, whereas their opponents are 16th with 19 points, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND vs. LEEDS UNITED

SUNDERLAND

Out: Noah Sadiki, Chemsdine Talbi, Reinildo Mandava, Bertrand Traore, Arthur MasuakuHabib Diarra (all AFCON), Luke O'Nien (suspended), Aji Alese (shoulder)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Mukiele, Ballard, Alderete, Hume; Xhaka, Geertruida; Rigg, Le Fee, Adingra; Brobbey

LEEDS UNITED

Out: Lukas Nmecha (thigh), Sean Longstaff (calf), Daniel James (thigh)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Perri; Rodon, Bijol, Struijk; Bogle, Aaronson, Ampadu, Stach, Gudmundsson; Calvert-Lewin, Okafor

