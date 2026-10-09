Team News: Sunderland vs. Brighton injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Brighton & Hove Albion will endeavour to make it three Premier League wins in a row when they travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland on Saturday afternoon.

The Seagulls stunned champions Arsenal with a 3-0 win prior to the international break, while the Black Cats were beaten 5-3 in a thriller against Man City last time out, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

SUNDERLAND

Out: Daniel Ballard (hamstring), Brian Brobbey (hamstring), Habib Diarra (hamstring), Romaine Mundle (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Roefs; Meunier, Mukiele, Danso, Reinildo; Xhaka, Sadiki; Fofana, Le Fee, Angulo; Isidor

BRIGHTON

Out: Yankuba Minteh (calf), Pascal Struijk (thigh), Stefanos Tzimas (knee), Evan Ferguson (ankle)

Doubtful: Lewis Dunk (neck), Mats Wieffer (knee), Jack Hinshelwood (unspecified), Kaoru Mitoma (thigh), Femi Azeez (thigh), Yasin Ayari (illness), Zadok Yohanna (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Verbruggen; Kadioglu, Vuskovic, Dunk, Boscagli; Gross, Ayari; Gomez, Yalcouye, De Cuyper; Kostoulas