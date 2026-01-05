Sunderland vs. Brentford: Head-to-head record and past meetings ahead of Premier League clash

By Ben Knapton | 05 Jan 2026 23:24 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 07:10

Two of the Premier League's surprise European hopefuls are set to lock horns on Wednesday, when Brentford welcome Sunderland to the Gtech Community Stadium.

Keith Andrews's Bees come into this clash having won three of their last four matches, including a 4-2 battering of Everton at the weekend.

As for Regis Le Bris's Black Cats, they are five-games unbeaten, but with four consecutive draws in the buildup to this clash - including a 1-1 stalemate with Tottenham Hotspur most recently - they will be desperate to get back on track.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Brentford and Sunderland.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 20

Sunderland wins: 10

Draws: 4

Brentford wins: 6

The 940th different fixture to be played in the Premier League, Sunderland vs. Brentford has only taken place 20 times in competitive circumstances down the years, and the Black Cats hold the bragging rights over their foes from the capital.

Indeed, Sunderland boast 10 wins compared to six for the Bees, while another four stalemates have been played out between the two clubs.

The most recent meeting saw Sunderland secure their 10th victory in 20 meetings, with Isidor scoring a stunning 96th-minute goal in August 2025 to hand the Black Cats a 2-1 victory in the final seconds.

Prior to the 2025-26 Premier League season, Sunderland and Brentford's last pair of meetings came in the 2017-18 Championship campaign, where Griffin Park hosted an enthralling 3-3 stalemate in October 2017; Neal Maupay scored the game's final goal.

Four months later, Maupay haunted the Black Cats once again with a goal and assist in a 2-0 victory for Brentford at the Stadium of Light, the fifth straight game in which the Bees managed to avoid defeat against Sunderland.

The two sides' only other meeting this side of the current millennium took place in the fourth round of the 2005-06 FA Cup, where Brentford prevailed 2-1 thanks to two DJ Campbell goals either side of a Julio Arca response.

The capital club also avoided defeat in both meetings with Sunderland during the 1992-93 First Division campaign - holding out in a 1-1 draw at home after winning 3-1 away - meaning that the Black Cats win in August 2025 was their first since 1988.

While Sunderland and Brentford are only just getting acquainted in the Premier League, their first 10 meetings all took place in the old First Division between 1935 and 1947.

The Black Cats prevailed on six of those occasions while only suffering two losses, and their 5-1 victory in the inaugural clash between the two teams 90 years ago remains the biggest margin of success in this showdown.

Last 20 meetings

Aug 30, 2025: Sunderland 2-1 Brentford (Premier League)

Feb 17, 2018: Sunderland 0-2 Brentford (Championship)

Oct 21, 2017: Brentford 3-3 Sunderland (Championship)

Jan 28, 2006: Brentford 2-1 Sunderland (FA Cup)

Apr 06, 1993: Brentford 1-1 Sunderland (First Division)

Dec 12, 1992: Sunderland 1-3 Brentford (First Division)

Feb 20, 1988: Sunderland 2-0 Brentford (Third Division)

Aug 15, 1987: Brentford 0-1 Sunderland (Third Division)

Jan 28, 1967: Sunderland 5-2 Brentford (FA Cup)

Oct 25, 1960: Brentford 4-3 Sunderland (EFL Cup)

May 24, 1947: Sunderland 2-1 Brentford (First Division)

Sep 21, 1946: Brentford 0-3 Sunderland (First Division)

Jan 28, 1939: Sunderland 1-1 Brentford (First Division)

Sep 24, 1938: Brentford 2-3 Sunderland (First Division)

Feb 16, 1938: Sunderland 1-0 Brentford (First Division)

Oct 02, 1937: Brentford 4-0 Sunderland (First Division)

Jan 23, 1937: Brentford 3-3 Sunderland (First Division)

Sep 19, 1936: Sunderland 4-1 Brentford (First Division)

Mar 21, 1936: Sunderland 1-3 Brentford (First Division)

Nov 16, 1935: Brentford 1-5 Sunderland (First Division)

