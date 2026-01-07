Former Wolves boss Gary O'Neil confirmed as Liam Rosenior successor at Strasbourg

By Darren Plant | 07 Jan 2026 11:50 , Last updated: 07 Jan 2026 11:51

Strasbourg have announced that they have appointed former Wolverhampton Wanderers boss Gary O'Neil as their new head coach.

Once Liam Rosenior was confirmed as the new Chelsea head coach on Tuesday, it was a matter of time before the French club announced his successor.

O'Neil was initially said to be one of three candidates for the role at Stade de la Meinau, but it was suggested on Tuesday evening that the Englishman was on the brink of finalising a deal.

The 42-year-old has now been formally announced as the new head coach of the Ligue 1 club, the length of contract not being specified.

© Imago

O'Neil, Keller react to Strasbourg replacing Rosenior

Speaking to the club's official website, O'Neil said: "I’m excited to get started and proud to be part of this fantastic club. It’s a club with a unique history, incredible passion, resilience, and of course loyal supporters who want to see this team play well and be successful.

"We have an exciting group of players and clear ambitious objectives for the season. My focus is on working hard with the squad to give everything for the club’s success."

Meanwhile, president Marc Keller - who has come under fire from one of the club's supporters groups - added: "I am very happy to welcome Gary O’Neil to Racing.

"He is a demanding and recognised coach, with a modern approach to football that is fully part of the continuity of our sports project."

© Imago

What lies ahead for O'Neil at Strasbourg?

O'Neil's first game in charge will be a Coupe de France tie away at Avranches on Saturday evening.

However, he faces a daunting opening five league fixtures in the dugout with Lille, Paris Saint-Germain and Marseille all to come before February 15.

Strasbourg currently sit in seventh position in the Ligue 1 table, six points adrift of sixth place.

This will be O'Neil's first senior job abroad after spells with Bournemouth and Wolves in the Premier League, totalling 100 matches in all competitions.

He holds a managerial record of 31 wins, 17 draws and 52 defeats, albeit with keeping both Bournemouth and Wolves in England's top flight when they were viewed as one of the favourites to be relegated.