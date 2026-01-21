Chelsea transfer news: Six players that BlueCo could consider for Blues' remaining foreign loan slots

By Darren Plant | 21 Jan 2026 13:50

Chelsea are allegedly attempting to make at least one addition to Liam Rosenior's first-team squad before the end of the winter transfer window.

Whether that turns out to be Jeremy Jacquet remains to be seen with the youngster's current club Rennes reportedly pushing hard to retain his services for the remainder of 2025-26.

Nevertheless, Chelsea's senior ranks are populated to such an extent where BlueCo will inevitably look to facilitate a number of departures before the market closes at the start of February.

David Datro Fofana's recall from Turkish side Fatih Karagumruk could be followed by Kendry Paez leaving his temporary spell with fellow BlueCo-owned team Strasbourg and switching to an English team.

Should that be the case, Chelsea will have two foreign loan slots at their disposal and a wide array of players who could be deemed suitable to use them on.

Here, Sports Mole takes a look at half-a-dozen players who will realistically be considered for a temporary spell at a foreign club during the closing months of 2025-26.

Earlier this week, Rosenior made the surprise revelation that he had held discussions with exiled defender Axel Disasi and decide to reintegrate him back into first-team training.

As it stands, it is unclear how the Frenchman will be used going forward, but Rosenior stated on Tuesday that the primary focus was on getting Disasi "up to speed".

With three-and-a-half years remaining on Disasi's contract, BlueCo may prefer to take matters into their own hands and find a loan move that maintains the player's value.

Disasi is said to have wanted a return to Monaco last summer and a move to a Ligue 1 club should not be ruled out at this stage.

A thigh injury sustained in September that required surgery has left Dario Essugo waiting for his first appearance of the 2025-26 campaign.

While Rosenior has publicly spoken about appreciating the Portugal Under-21 international's qualities, he may struggle to find appropriate moments to provide the defensive midfielder with enough game time.

Given that Romeo Lavia remains injured, Chelsea may not be in any rush to part ways with the 20-year-old, but a straight swap for Paez at Strasbourg feels like a realistic possibility at this stage.

Romeo Lavia

Staying on the subject of Lavia, the Belgian remains without an appearance since November 5, the date of his latest muscle injury in a Chelsea shirt.

Lavia is now two-and-a-half years into a contract that runs until 2030, having made just 30 appearances in all competitions and has never completed 90 minutes for the Blues.

Therefore, it is clear that a solution must be found. Although there is a scenario where Lavia can still make a positive impact at Stamford Bridge later this season, Chelsea could benefit from seeing whether the 22-year-old is capable of putting together a run of matches in a different environment to determine whether he should stay at the club for 2026-27.

Ever since a permanent transfer to Fulham in the summer fell through at the last moment, Tyrique George has been continually linked with an exit from Chelsea.

No first-team game time since the middle of December has solidified the feeling that he will find a new club before the end of the winter transfer window.

BlueCo would prefer a permanent exit for a homegrown talent who has less than 18 months remaining on his contract.

However, there is still value in the 19-year-old moving abroad to enhance his development and potentially strengthen his reputation ahead of the summer market.

Since returning from an unproductive loan stint with Santos on September 1, Deivid Washington has failed to score in seven appearances for the club's Under-21s.

Chelsea are closing in on the point where they should consider cutting their losses on a player who cost in the region of £17m in August 2023.

Nevertheless, if a foreign loan slot is left available towards the end of the market, it may prove worthwhile sending the 20-year-old to Portugal, a location where he would be familiar with the language and could start to enjoy his football again.

At this point in time, centre-forward Washington has scored just three times in 39 appearances as a professional.

The situation surrounding Mykhaylo Mudryk remains somewhat of a mystery.

Since his initial suspension for a positive doping test at the back end of 2024, there have been minimal updates over whether he will serve a potential four-year ban or have it reduced on appeal.

Mudryk has recently taken to social media to encourage supporters to 'not give up on him', while there are rumours that a return may not be too far way.

If Chelsea are aware that the Ukraine international will be given the green light to resume his career between now and the end of the season, it would be worth finding a temporary solution for the winger if it bolsters their chances of getting the £89m man's career back on track.