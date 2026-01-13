Chelsea transfer news: Recall of Strasbourg loanee 'being considered' in move that would have ramifications for others

By Darren Plant | 13 Jan 2026 10:46

Chelsea are reportedly contemplating how to handle the future of Kendry Paez.

The Blues agreed a deal to sign the playmaker in June 2023 - when he was just 16 years of age - but he was only allowed to formally finalise a transfer last summer.

With first-team opportunities likely to be few and far between at Stamford Bridge, a loan was naturally arranged with fellow BlueCo-owned club Strasbourg for the 2025-26 campaign.

Paez has since gone on to accumulate 717 minutes across 20 matches for the French outfit, helped by their participation in the Conference League.

However, with the 18-year-old having made just seven starts and not played more than 64 minutes in a single Ligue 1 fixture, there is uncertainty over his short-term future.

How many Chelsea handle Paez Strasbourg future?

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are giving consideration to recalling Paez from his stint at Stade de la Meinau.

The report acknowledges that his lack of consistent game time is one of the issues that concerns Chelsea officials at the midway point of the season.

Furthermore, club chiefs are also open to moving Paez to an English club, for a number of reasons rather than just his restricted game time in France.

With Chelsea's six foreign loan spots already taken, recalling Paez would free up an opportunity for another prospect to move abroad, or for Axel Disasi and Raheem Sterling to explore possibilities.

Chelsea may also want to speed up the process of seeing whether the Ecuador international can make the transition to English football, whether that be in the Premier League or Championship.

Meanwhile, Gary O'Neil has just taken over as Strasbourg boss and it is unclear where Paez now sits in the pecking order having remained as an unused substitute for a Coupe de France tie at the weekend.

Would Championship move be a risk for Paez?

When the only viable options are clubs vying for top-flight safety, a Premier League loan move appears unrealistic at this stage.

Therefore, Chelsea will likely be considering potential options for Paez in the Championship.

That has not always worked out, however, with fellow prospect Caleb Wiley's stock having dropped as a result of his loan at Watford being cut short this month.

If Paez does not make a notable impression, he could find himself in line for more loan moves in the future, rather than in contention to feature for Chelsea as has been the plan for two-and-a-half years.