Spurs transfer news: Richarlison in 'ongoing talks' with two Turkish clubs

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor are allegedly trying to sign Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison ahead of the winter transfer window.

Earlier this week, the Brazil international made a surprise appearance for Spurs' Under-21 side in the EFL Trophy.

However, despite scoring in a defeat to Cheltenham Town, the 29-year-old continues to have no future at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

With less than nine months left on his contract and Roberto De Zerbi happy for him to leave, Richarlison is effectively free to consider his options.

According to ESPN Brazil, Spurs are willing to 'facilitate' his exit from the club as soon as possible.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Spurs set new Richarlison asking price

The report suggests that the North Londoners have more than halved the player's asking price, which is now said to be €10m (£8.44m).

Teams from Turkey are allegedly showing the most interest in Richarlison, with Galatasaray and Trabzonspor seemingly making the most effort.

Trabzonspor were interested in acquiring Richarlison during the summer market and continue to monitor the situation.

Discussions behind the scenes are said to have taken place as the Turkish giants contemplate their next move.

Galatasaray and Trabzonspor currently sit in first and fifth place in the Super Lig table respectively.

© Imago / Mark Pain

Will Richarlison rush into decision over new club?

While Richarlison will be frustrated with his situation at Spurs, he may also be excited for the opportunities that may come his way.

Ahead of potentially becoming a free agent, the former Everton star can hold talks with foreign clubs from January onwards.

Richarlison and his representatives also know that Spurs may be forced to lower his valuation further over the coming months.

If Richarlison wants to move to Turkey, he will get his wish, but the chances are that he will bide his time and wait for other offers.