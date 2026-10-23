Spurs transfer news: Tottenham Hotspur 'open to selling' key player due to one problematic concern

Tottenham Hotspur would be open to offloading Destiny Udogie if they receive a substantial offer for the left-back's services during the 2027 transfer windows.

The 23-year-old has endured a frustrating start to the 2026-27 campaign after a persistent knee issue restricted him to just two starts across the opening seven Premier League fixtures.

That problem kept him sidelined for Monday's 3-1 victory over Coventry City, and he will again be unavailable when Spurs travel to Stamford Bridge to face London rivals Chelsea on Saturday.

Despite his recent lack of availability, the former Udinese defender impressed in his last outing during a 1-1 draw against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

Spurs demand 'huge' fee to sanction Udogie sale

© Imago / Visionhaus

According to Pete O'Rourke on the Football Insider Transfer Insider podcast, the North London club still plan to retain Udogie but could be tempted to cash in if their valuation is met next year.

The journalist noted that it would require a "huge offer" to persuade the Lilywhites to part ways with a player who remains crucial when fit and firing.

O'Rourke added that the Italy international would likely be Roberto De Zerbi's primary option on the left side of the defence if he could string together a consistent run of games without breaking down.

The Italian manager is reportedly a big admirer of the young full-back and views him as an important long-term component of his tactical setup.

Can Udogie overcome his persistent fitness woes?

© Imago

Udogie's ongoing physical problems have been a major stumbling block since he officially joined the club in 2023, causing him to miss approximately 36 games for club and country over the past three years.

The source above hints that the Italy international's injuries kept him out of action for 136 days last season, restricting him to just 20 Premier League appearances as Djed Spence nailed down the left-back berth.

The 23-year-old now faces an even tougher battle for regular minutes following the summer arrival of Andy Robertson, who currently sits ahead of him in De Zerbi's pecking order.

Udogie is expected back against Crystal Palace next week, accoring to Premier Injuries, giving him a shot at competing when I am down.