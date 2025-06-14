Sports Mole rounds up the latest transfer news and rumours today, including Yehor Yarmolyuk to Tottenham Hotspur and Everton pursuing a former Manchester United midfielder.

New Tottenham Hotspur manager Thomas Frank is supposedly eyeing a reunion with Ukrainian midfielder Yehor Yarmolyuk in North London.

The 51-year-old has been tipped to bring a couple of his most prized Brentford assets with him to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, most notably Cameroonian attacker Bryan Mbeumo.

Spurs have supposedly received encouragement in their pursuit of the 25-year-old, who is not the only Bees man who could swap red and white for lilywhite.

According to CaughtOffside, Tottenham are one of two Premier League teams keeping a close eye on Ukrainian playmaker Yarmolyuk, who made 31 top-flight appearances for Brentford last season.

Leeds United are also rumoured to hold an interest in Yarmolyuk, whom Brentford want £25.5m for, in spite of the fact that he has not managed a single goal or assist in 66 games for the club.

The Bees still have the 21-year-old under contract for another six seasons, though, and they are expected to do everything in their power to keep hold of him this summer.

Everton 'consider £15m move' for ex-Manchester United midfielder

Further north, Everton manager David Moyes is supposedly keen to bring ex-Manchester United and current Fenerbahce midfielder Fred to Merseyside.

The 32-year-old signed for the Turkish giants in 2023 following his exit from Old Trafford and has quickly become a key player for Jose Mourinho's outfit.

Fred - who was signed by Mourinho for Man United in 2018 - has registered eight goals and 16 assists in 80 games for Fenerbahce, who have him under contract for another two seasons.

However, Sozcu Spor - via the Daily Mail - claims that the Super Lig side are prepared to let him depart for just £15m this summer, which has piqued Everton's interest.

Moyes has supposedly earmarked Fred as a priority signing ahead of the 2025-26 season, and Everton chiefs will back the experienced Scotsman with funds in the transfer market.

Fred previously made 139 Premier League appearances for Man United between 2018 and 2023, but he only managed eight goals and eight assists in the English top flight.

At the other end of the field, Nottingham Forest have reportedly been joined by two newly-promoted teams in the race to sign Atletico Madrid full-back Reinildo Mandava.

The 31-year-old will officially become a free agent this summer, although he will represent Atletico at the Club World Cup before seeking pastures new.

Forest are said to have been showing interest in the former Lille man for some time, but according to talkSPORT, they must now fend off competition from Sunderland and Leeds.

The Garibaldi may have the upper hand in the three-team fight thanks to their participation in next season's Conference League, though, and they are seeking alternative options for Neco Williams on the left-hand side.

Reinildo boasts two goals and one assist from 102 appearances in an Atletico kit, prior to which he won the 2020-21 Ligue 1 title with Lille.

Brentford 'rivalling two PL clubs' for Rangers striker

Starting with Brentford and finishing with Brentford, the Bees are supposedly one of three Premier League sides pursuing a summer move for Rangers centre-forward Hamza Igamane.

The 22-year-old came up with a respectable 16 goals in his debut season in Scotland - including 11 top-flight strikes - but his future is already being called into question.

As many as seven clubs are keeping tabs on developments, according to Foot Mercato, and Brentford are apparently among the septet of sides hoping to seal a summer deal.

West Ham United and Everton are also in hot pursuit of Igamane, but all three Premier League teams trail a quartet of Ligue 1 clubs in the chase.

Lens are seemingly at the head of the queue, having already made enquiries over a move, while Lille, Strasbourg and Rennes are ready to provide stiff competition too.

Igamane still has four years left to run on his deal with Rangers, who paid just £2m to sign him from Moroccan outfit AS FAR Rabat last year.