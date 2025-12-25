How to watch Ivory Coast vs Cameroon: Date, time, live stream and TV channel

By Paddy Hayes | 25 Dec 2025 12:32

The Ivory Coast are set to take on Cameroon in the Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday, with the game expected to be the first clash of two of the continent's pre-eminent forces.

The reigning champions got their AFCON title defence off to an ideal start with a 1-0 victory over Mozambique in their opener on Wednesday.

Elsewhere, the Cameroonians entertained Gabon in their first outing, also registering a narrow 1-0 win over Gabon.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the information you need to know about how to watch the fixture.

Ivory Coast's AFCON clash with Cameroon kicks off at 8pm for viewers in the UK on Sunday.

The game takes place after fellow Group F sides Gabon and Mozambique face off in the other match, meaning that victory for either side would likely confirm qualification into the knockout stages.

Where is Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon being played?

While the Ivory Coast have been the elected 'home' side in this contest, the game will be played at the Grand Stade de Marrakech in Morocco, which will also play host to all of the three-time champions' group games.

How to watch Ivory Coast vs. Cameroon in the UK

TV channels

The group match will be available to watch on Channel 4, with coverage getting underway a few minutes before kickoff.

Streaming

Fans have the option to stream the game live on the official Channel 4 website, as well as the app.

Highlights

Unable to catch the game live? You will be able to catch all the key moments on Channel 4 Sport's official YouTube channel.

What is at stake for the Ivory Coast and Cameroon?

Both nations entered the 35th instalment of Africa's flagship international knockout competition, enlaced with star quality, with the likes of Amad Diallo and Wilfried Zaha featuring for the current holders, and Manchester United's Bryan Mbeumo representing the Indomitable Lions.

While off-the-field matters dominated Cameroonian headlines pre-tournament, including a managerial sacking and the inadvertent release of two conflicting squad lists, David Pagou's side's preparations do not look to have been derailed.

After both sides claimed victory in their respective tournament openers, Group F's showpiece match is perfectly poised.

With knockout berths at stake, victory for either side would likely guarantee a place in the quarter-finals, as well as edging them closer to being crowned Group F winners.