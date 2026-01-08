Egypt vs. Ivory Coast: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations quarter-final

By Sam Varley | 08 Jan 2026 20:58 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 22:05

An Africa Cup of Nations semi-final spot will be on the line on Saturday, when Egypt and Ivory Coast meet in a major clash at the Stade Adrar.

The Pharaohs needed extra time to get past Benin in the round of 16, eventually winning 3-1.

Les Elephants, meanwhile, cruised past Burkina Faso with a 3-0 win in the first knockout round.

Here, Sports Mole provides all the details you need to know about how to watch Saturday's AFCON quarter-final between Egypt and Ivory Coast.

What time does Egypt vs. Ivory Coast kick off?

This match will kick off at 7:00pm on Saturday, January 10 for viewers in the UK.

Where is Egypt vs. Ivory Coast being played?

The quarter-final will be held at the Stade Adrar. The stadium has a 45,480 capacity and plays host to Hassania Union Sport d'Agadir as well as occasional Morocco games.

How to watch Egypt vs. Ivory Coast in the UK

TV channel

This game will be broadcast live on the E4 TV channel in the UK.

Streaming

Fans can also stream the clash live on the Channel 4 app and website, as the provider has secured exclusive rights to show every fixture at AFCON.

Highlights

Highlights will be uploaded later in the day to the Channel 4 Sports YouTube channel.

What is at stake in Egypt vs. Ivory Coast?

The winner of Saturday's quarter-final will head into a semi-final tie with either Mali or Senegal on January 14.

Egypt boast the most Africa Cup of Nations titles in history with seven, but they are in search of a first win since 2010.

Ivory Coast, meanwhile, head into the tournament in Morocco as Africa Cup of Nations defending champions, having prevailed to win their third title in 2023, beating Nigeria in the final.

Les Elephants progressed through the previous stage with a more resounding victory than their opponents, who only prevailed after extra time, while both advanced through the group stage with two victories and a draw.