Egypt lineup vs. Benin: Predicted XI for Africa Cup of Nations clash as Hossam Hassan faces puzzle as Mohamed Salah returns

By Seye Omidiora | 03 Jan 2026 18:26 , Last updated: 03 Jan 2026 18:26

Egypt boss Hossam Hassan faces a significant tactical dilemma regarding whether to persist with the back five utilised against South Africa and Angola or revert to a traditional back four for Monday's showdown versus Benin.

Regardless of the chosen system, the star trio of Mohamed Salah, Omar Marmoush and Trezeguet are all expected to return to the starting XI to spearhead the Pharaohs' offensive efforts.

Although Trezeguet was highly influential during qualifying with four goals and one assist, he has yet to record a goal or assist in the finals.

Conversely, Salah has netted two of Egypt's three goals in the competition so far and Marmoush has provided the other, cementing their roles as Hassan's go-to match-winners.

Defensive reinforcements are also on the horizon as Mohamed Hany is available again following a one-match suspension for his dismissal against South Africa.

However, the fitness of Mohanad Lasheen remains a major concern for the technical staff after the midfielder was forced off in the 64th minute against the Palancas Negras.

Should Lasheen fail to recover in time, Hamdi Fathy and Marwan Attia are poised to anchor the midfield alongside the creative Zizo.

The record seven-time champions will be desperate to avoid an upset at the Adrar Stadium as they look to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Egypt possible starting lineup:

El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Rabia, Hamdi; Attia, Fathy, Zizo; Salah, Marmoush, Trezeguet