Nottingham Forest out to end 30-year streak, stop Manchester City making top-flight history

Nottingham Forest will be out to end a 30-year streak and prevent Manchester City from making top-flight history on Saturday.

The East Midlands outfit head into the fixture with Pep Guardiola's side sitting down in 17th place in the Premier League table.

Monday's 1-0 defeat at Fulham has left Sean Dyche with much to ponder ahead of welcoming one of the division's in-form clubs to the City Ground.

Man City are the clear favourites to prevail as they bid to improve on their current second place and end 2025 in top spot.

When they take to the pitch in the East Midlands, Man City will be attempting to prolong a streak that has lasted since 1995.

What streak can Nottingham Forest end against Man City?

Thirty years have passed by without Nottingham Forest recording successive league victories over Man City.

March's 1-0 win has put them in that position, albeit with Man City having already gained revenge with victory in the FA Cup semi-final between the clubs less than two months later.

Furthermore, Man City have been relentless in the Premier League of late, prevailing in their last five fixtures and winning their most recent three outings by a 3-0 scoreline.

Never in the history of England's top flight has a team won four consecutive matches by three or more goals and kept a clean sheet on each occasion.

Meanwhile, Man City have also not lost any of the last 10 Premier League matches that have been played between Christmas and New Year, winning eight times and drawing twice.

As for Sean Dyche, he is still waiting for his first ever Premier League win over Pep Guardiola, losing 14 of 16 matches.

If Forest fail to win on Saturday, Dyche will equal Steve Bruce's all-time winless record against Sir Alex Ferguson.

High stakes for both teams

With this being Saturday's 12.30pm kickoff, both teams can take significant steps towards their goals with maximum points.

While Forest can move eight points clear of the relegation zone, Man City can move to the top of the standings before Arsenal host Brighton & Hove Albion later in the day.