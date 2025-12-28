Tottenham transfer news: Thomas Frank 'leading' Spurs interest in Real Madrid-linked midfielder

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 14:49 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 14:54

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Leon Goretzka.

The Germany interntional has made 287 competitive appearances since joining Bayern from Schalke in the summer of 2018.

Goretzka continues to enjoy regular game time in the Bundesliga, but he has failed to start any of Bayern's six Champions League matches, suggesting his importance to the squad is not as big as it once was.

The 30-year-old is also facing an uncertain future at the Allianz Arena, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Frank keen on Goretzka move

Goretzka's situation has alerted Spanish giants Real Madrid, who are said be seriously considering a January move.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk are reporting that intermediaries have offered Spurs the chance to sign the Bayern man.

The report suggests that Tottenham boss Thomas Frank is interested in the move, believing that Goretzka could be a 'dependable' addition to his squad.

However, other key individuals in Tottenham's recruitment team seem to be sceptical about pursuing a deal for Goretzka.

At this stage, it seems unlikely that Spurs will make a real effort to sign Goretzka in January or as a potential free agent in the summer.

© Imago

Do Spurs need midfield reinforcements?

Spurs are not strangers to turning to Bayern for midfield reinforcements after recruiting Joao Palhinha on a season-long loan deal in the summer.

Frank can also call upon Lucas Bergvall, Archie Gray, Pape Matar Sarr and Rodrigo Bentancur as his central midfield options.

However, Yves Bissouma appears to have been deemed surplus to requirements after struggling with injury and experiencing disciplinary issues this term.

A space could open up in Tottenham's midfield ranks if they are able to offload Bissouma in the January transfer window.