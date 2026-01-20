Tottenham transfer news: Spurs attacker Mathys Tel 'dream target' for Ligue 1 club following brutal Champions League snub

By Carter White | 20 Jan 2026 14:13

Tottenham Hotspur attacker Mathys Tel is reportedly wanted by Paris FC before the end of the window.

The 20-year-old's suffered a major blow in his Spurs career earlier this week, with dramatic selection news emerging.

It is said that Tel has been dropped from Tottenham's Champions League squad ahead of the 2026 schedule in the European competition.

With striker Dominic Solanke returning from injury, the Frenchman has been deemed surplus to requirements on the continental stage.

Since making the permanent move from Bayern Munich in July 2025, Tel has scored three goals in 20 appearances for the Lilywhites.

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Tottenham outcast Tel wanted by Paris?

According to transfer expert Florian Plettenberg, Tottenham could be waving goodbye to the services of Tel this month.

The report claims that Ligue 1 newcomers Paris FC are eyeing up an ambitious move for the 20-year-old Frenchman.

It is understood that Tel is keen to depart the North London club this winter following his latest Champions League setback.

It is believed that Les Parisiens have made the addition of the ex-Bayern Munich star their key priority this January.

Looking to upset the established order at the top of Ligue 1, Paris are also supposedly considering a swoop for Edin Dzeko.

© Imago

Tel's Tottenham nightmare

Tel has featured on rare occasions from the start of Premier League matches for Spurs this term, despite the club's injury crisis.

Even with Richarlison now sidelined for a few weeks, the Lilywhites are still snubbing the qualities of the Frenchman.

As a result, it is no surprise to find out that Tel wants his footballing future to lie elsewhere, with a move to the French capital on the cards.