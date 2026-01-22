Spurs transfer news: Lilywhites target 'cheap' Spanish second division defender as Radu Dragusin replacement

By Carter White | 22 Jan 2026 16:05

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Las Palmas defender Mika Marmol this month.

Spurs are known to be in the market for a new centre-back, with the future of Radu Dragusin up in the air ahead of Saturday's match versus Burnley.

The Romania international is unlikely to feature from the start, kept out of the first XI by the likes of Micky van de Ven and Cristian Romero.

As for Marmol, the former Barcelona youth player has played 17 matches for Las Palmas in La Liga 2 this season.

The 24-year-old is a central defender by trade but has also operated at left-back on occasion for Los Amarillos in the second tier of Spanish football.

Tottenham eyeing up Marmol as Dragusin replacement?

According to Sports Boom, Tottenham are preparing for some alterations in their defensive ranks during the winter transfer window.

The report claims that the Lilywhites are eyeing up a move for Las Palmas star Marmol, with the North London future of Dragusin uncertain.

The Romanian is supposedly wanted to Serie A clubs Napoli and Roma, with the latter preparing a loan swoop for the centre-back.

Spurs are therefore said to be considering replacements, with Marmol's contract at Las Palmas expiring in June.

It is understood that the 24-year-old's current terms with Los Amarillos contain a £10m release clause that could be triggered by the Premier League side.

Dragusin in favour of Italian job

Since moving to Spurs from Serie A outfit Genoa in January 2024, Dragusin has failed to break into the starting XI in North London.

Despite their serious struggles overall, the Lilywhites have a top-end Premier League centre-back partnership in the form of Van de Ven and World Cup winner Romero.

As a result, it is highly likely that Dragusin needs to move away from Spurs in order to enjoy regular starts during the remainder of 2025-26.