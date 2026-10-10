Spurs transfer news: Roberto De Zerbi makes "very complicated" Luca Williams-Barnett admission

Tottenham Hotspur head coach Roberto De Zerbi has suggested that he is erring on the side of caution with the development of Luca Williams-Barnett.

Spurs return to action against Manchester United on Saturday evening sitting bottom of the Premier League table.

The North Londoners had to wait until their fifth game against Aston Villa before scoring a goal in the 2026-27 top flight.

As a result, a certain level of criticism has been aimed at De Zerbi for the lack of opportunities given to versatile attacker Williams-Barnett.

Although the 18-year-old was a regular during pre-season and made a 12-minute outing versus Charlton Athletic in the EFL Cup, he is yet to feature in the Premier League.

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De Zerbi makes "very complicated" claim over Williams-Barnett

Speaking ahead of the Man United fixture, De Zerbi hints that the teenager is in his thoughts, but more senior minutes in the short term appear unlikely.

As quoted by The Standard, the Italian said: "I'm thinking. I'm thinking because he's another special player. But he's very young, and the management of the very, very young players is very complicated.

"Because sometimes you want to be the good of the players, of you. But you are not doing the good of the player. But I think he arrived [at] the moment when Luca would play because he's special.

He added: "Special talent. Special personality also. Because he's arrogant, but arrogant good for football. Because you have to believe in yourself. Not forgetting to be humble.

"Anyway, humility, but believe in yourself, and the right example is Luca."

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Will Williams-Barnett stay at Spurs?

While the length of the starlet's current contract is unclear, Spurs have an interest in handing him fresh terms.

However, Williams-Barnett will want to step up his development as soon as possible, particularly when featuring for just 65 minutes in Premier League 2 this campaign.

The playmaker has not featured in a Premier League squad since the first weekend of the campaign, but the player himself must also accept that he only turned 18 years of age at the start of the month.

Unless Williams-Barnett can make an impact from the substitutes' bench over the coming months, a loan move in January may make sense for all concerned.