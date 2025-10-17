Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash between Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa.

Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both aspire to remain on their upward trajectories in Sunday's intriguing Premier League clash in North London.

The Lilywhites bested Leeds United 2-1 before the international break, while the Lions took down Burnley by the same scoreline, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (ACL)

Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani (thigh), Kota Takai (foot), Ben Davies (muscle)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Simons, Tel; Richarlison

ASTON VILLA

Out: Youri Tielemans (calf)

Doubtful: Ollie Watkins (knee), Andres Garcia (unspecified), Tyrone Mings (ankle), Emiliano Buendia (head), Jadon Sancho (illness)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins

