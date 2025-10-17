Tottenham Hotspur and Aston Villa both aspire to remain on their upward trajectories in Sunday's intriguing Premier League clash in North London.
The Lilywhites bested Leeds United 2-1 before the international break, while the Lions took down Burnley by the same scoreline, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for the two clubs.
TOTTENHAM vs. ASTON VILLA
TOTTENHAM
Out: Yves Bissouma (ankle), Dominic Solanke (ankle), James Maddison (ACL), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Radu Dragusin (ACL)
Doubtful: Randal Kolo Muani (thigh), Kota Takai (foot), Ben Davies (muscle)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Palhinha, Bentancur; Kudus, Simons, Tel; Richarlison
ASTON VILLA
Out: Youri Tielemans (calf)
Doubtful: Ollie Watkins (knee), Andres Garcia (unspecified), Tyrone Mings (ankle), Emiliano Buendia (head), Jadon Sancho (illness)
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Digne; Kamara, Onana; Malen, McGinn, Rogers; Watkins
