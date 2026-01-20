Thomas Frank sack theory emerges as Tottenham told to follow Arsenal's Mikel Arteta example

By Ben Knapton | 20 Jan 2026 10:34

Tottenham Hotspur should look to Arsenal's example as a reason not to dismiss Thomas Frank, and there is only one way that the Dane leaves before the end of the season, an ex-Spurs midfielder has exclusively told Sports Mole.

Frank has faced repeated calls to lose his job in the wake of Tottenham's humbling 2-1 home defeat to West Ham United in the Premier League last weekend - Spurs' third loss in a row in all tournaments and one that left them 14th in the table.

The Lilywhites are now 10 points clear of the relegation zone and a whopping 23 adrift of leaders Arsenal, leading to internal discussions about Frank's future, but he will take charge of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Borussia Dortmund.

The former Brentford boss has repeatedly stressed that he feels supported by the powers-that-be, and he has had to navigate around selection crises for much of the season; as many as 12 players will miss Tuesday's game through injury, suspension or ineligibility.

However, former Tottenham man Danny Murphy told Sports Mole - in association with Spreadex Sports - that Frank needs to be given the benefit of the doubt, just as Mikel Arteta was during Arsenal's 2020-21 plight.

Danny Murphy: 'Spurs fans need to cut Thomas Frank some slack'

© Iconsport / PA Images

“He needs to be cut a bit of slack," Murphy said. "I understand the frustration because the level of Tottenham's performances has been really poor - their home form especially, which is where you get the fans on board. It's not even losing games, it's the level of performance that's been bad. Lack of creativity, lack of goals.

“I understand the frustration, but there are reasons why. They have had some of their best players injured - Maddison, Kulusevski, Simons has taken time to adapt, so you've got to take that into consideration. I think the only way he goes is if they have a real opportunity to bring somebody in who they think is really capable of doing the job long-term.

“There's no point in getting rid of him and appointing someone quickly who's not necessarily right for the job. They could do an interim, but if you listen to most Tottenham fans, it seems a lot of them would have [Mauricio] Pochettino back.

“But there is always a chance that a manager, given some time, improves things. I remember Arteta getting criticism at Arsenal and fans demanding he be gone - he's brought the club to a position where they're just wonderfully competitive and look a hell of a good side.

“I wouldn't get rid. I'd give him the opportunity to turn things around. At least in the summer, your options are more widespread as a club anyway.”

Should Tottenham sack Thomas Frank?

© Imago / Every Second Media

Tottenham fans are not ignorant to their team's injury situation, and one wonders where the club might be had Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison and Dominic Solanke been fit and firing for the whole season.

When both Ange Postecoglou and Frank have failed to get the best out of this group of players - at least domestically - that may hint at deeper struggles within the playing squad or higher up in the club, rather than with the manager.

However, Frank is presiding over an extremely toxic atmosphere at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at a time when numerous managers are available, from Xavi and Gareth Southgate to the newly-unemployed Ruben Amorim, Enzo Maresca and Xabi Alonso.

A defeat coupled with a spirited performance on Tuesday should not lead to Frank being handed his P45, but a defeat coupled with a pitiful performance may prove to be the final straw.