Premier League Gameweek 31
Spurs
Mar 22, 2026 2.15pm
Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Nott'm Forest

Team News: Tottenham vs. Nottingham Forest injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs

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Spurs vs. Forest injury, suspension lists, predicted XIs
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Separated by just one point and one place in the Premier League standings, Tottenham Hotspur and Nottingham Forest face off on Sunday for precious points in the relegation dogfight.

Both sides enjoyed varying degrees of European success in the week, as Spurs claimed an inconsequential 3-2 Champions League win over Atletico Madrid, while the Garibaldi bested FC Midtjylland on penalties to make the Europa League quarter-finals.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest Tottenham and Nottingham Forest injury news ahead of Sunday's game.

TOTTENHAM vs. NOTTINGHAM FOREST

TOTTENHAM

Out: Yves Bissouma (muscle), Ben Davies (ankle), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Wilson Odobert (knee), Dejan Kulusevski (knee) and James Maddison (knee)

Doubtful: Dominic Solanke (hip), Joao Palhinha (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Spence; Sarr, Gray; Tel, Simons, Richarlison; Kolo Muani

NOTTINGHAM FOREST

Out: Willy Boly (knee), Jair Cunha (ankle), Chris Wood (knee), Nicolo Savona (knee), John Victor (knee)

Doubtful: Callum Hudson-Odoi (unspecified)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Sels; Aina, Milenkovic, Murillo, Williams; Anderson, Sangare; McAtee, Gibbs-White, Dominguez; Jesus

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