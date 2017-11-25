Nov 25, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​White Hart Lane
Attendance: 65,905
SpursTottenham Hotspur
1-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Kane (74')
Dier (58')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Rondon (4')
Barry (26'), Gibbs (60'), Nyom (77'), Foster (82')

Mauricio Pochettino: 'No issue with Danny Rose'

© SilverHub
Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino insists that there is "no issue" with Danny Rose after once again omitting him from the matchday squad for the Premier League.
By , Assistant Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, November 25, 2017 at 20:38 UK

Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that there is "no issue" with Danny Rose despite leaving the full-back out of his matchday squad for this afternoon's 1-1 draw with West Bromwich Albion.

Rose admitted that he was "fuming" with Pochettino for not even including him on the bench during last weekend's North London derby against Arsenal, although the England international was restored to the starting XI for the midweek Champions League win over Borussia Dortmund.

However, the 27-year-old was once again omitted entirely from the matchday squad for today's Premier League clash with the Baggies, raising more questions over his future at the club.

"He is like another player, there is no issue. He was training like another player," Pochettino told reporters when questioned on Rose's situation.

Rose could start for Spurs when they take on Leicester City on Tuesday.

Mauricio Pochettino gives instructions during the Premier League game between Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur on October 28, 2017
Read Next:
Pochettino: 'Gap to Man City is massive'
>
Your Comments
