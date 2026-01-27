Tottenham injury news: Mixed update emerges ahead of Eintracht Frankfurt clash

By Saikat Mandal | 27 Jan 2026 18:56 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 21:55

Tottenham Hotspur can secure a top-eight finish in the Champions League when they face Eintracht Frankfurt away from home on Wednesday night.

Spurs are fifth in the Champions League table, boasting 14 points from seven games, and a win will guarantee them an automatic spot in the last 16.

While the north London club are doing exceptionally well in Europe, their domestic form has been abysmal, and Thomas Frank will be more concerned with his growing injury list.

Ahead of their trip to Frankfurt, Spurs have been dealt mixed injury news ahead of their final Champions League game.

Tottenham injury news: Good and bad

© Imago / Mark Pain

According to a report from Football London, Joao Palhinha resumed training at Hotspur Way on Tuesday morning.

The Portuguese midfielder, who is currently on loan from Bayern Munich, suffered a knock in training ahead of Tottenham's loss against West Ham, and it was feared that he would not return before February.

The news is a huge boost for Frank, who is already without Conor Gallagher and Yves Bissouma; both are not registered to play in the Champions League.

However, Spurs are still without defender Micky van de Ven, and the Dutch defender was absent from training, with Frank then confirming he would miss the contest.

Pedro Porro also picked up an injury during the 2-2 draw against Burnley in the previous game, and the right-back faces around a month out.

Losing Micky van de Ven is a blow

© Imago / Mark Pain

Frank is also currently missing a host of players, including Ben Davies, Lucas Bergvall, Rodrigo Bentancur, Mohammed Kudus, James Maddison, Richarlison, and Dejan Kulusevski.

The loss of Van de Ven is a big blow for Tottenham, and his current injury status is unclear. The Dutchman did not train ahead of the Borussia Dortmund clash, and it looks likely that he will miss the trip to Frankfurt.

Dominic Solanke trained without difficulty and will be expected to lead the line once again after starting in back-to-back games.