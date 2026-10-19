Tottenham 3-1 Coventry: Roberto De Zerbi reveals inspiration behind Dejan Kulusevski sub as Swedish star makes long-awaited return

Tottenham Hotspur boss Roberto De Zerbi has revealed that the fans played a role in his decision to introduce Dejan Kulusevski in the latter stages of Monday's 3-1 win over Coventry City.

Prior to his return, the Swedish attacker had endured an injury nightmare since his previous Spurs appearances in a 2-0 defeat against Crystal Palace in May 2025.

Kulusevski underwent surgery and suffered multiple setbacks in his long road to recovery from a serious knee injury.

After 526 days on the sidelines, Kulusevski was named among the substitutes for the home clash against newly-promoted Coventry.

A HUGE cheer from the Spurs fans as Dejan Kulusevski returns to the pitch after a lengthy injury ? https://t.co/adxWlOnq76 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 19, 2026

De Zerbi explains fan inspiration behind Kulusevski sub

With Spurs leading 2-1, the Sweden international was introduced alongside Mathys Tel in an 87th-minute double change, which saw Mohammed Kudus and Omar Marmoush make way.

The Spurs faithful chanted his name and gave him a great reception as he made his way onto the pitch, before greeting his first touch as if their team had scored a goal.

With Kulusevski on the pitch, Tottenham went on to add to their tally through Ben Davies, wrapping up the club's first Premier League win of the season.

Speaking after the match, De Zerbi explained that the supporters were the main factor behind his decision to introduce Kulusevski when Tottenham's lead was a precarious one.

"I did it for the fans," De Zerbi told reporters. "We needed the support of the fans. They are fantastic.

"They suffer too much in the last two or three years."

© Imago / Mark Pain

Maddison marks first start in 18 months with a goal

Monday's win also represented a significant milestone in James Maddison's road back from his own injury nightmare.

Maddison marked his first competitive start since April 2025 with a stunning curling effort from just outside the box in the 14th minute.

Speaking after netting his first Premier League goal since February 2025, Maddison admitted he dreamt of producing strikes like that on his long way back from a serious knee injury.

"They are the ones you dream of," Maddison told Sky Sports. "Those dark days recovering from the ACL you dream of those moments and those goals. That is always the light at the end of the tunnel.

"That is why I felt really emotional and proud of Dejan Kulusevski today because I knew exactly that feeling he had stepping back onto the pitch after that amount of time out.

"Those moments and those goals they make it all worth it."

After helping Spurs move out of the Premier League relegation zone, Maddison will hope to make another positive impact in Saturday's London derby against Chelsea.