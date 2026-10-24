Roberto De Zerbi's 'stance' revealed as Tottenham Hotspur 'prepare' fresh contract talks with experienced ace

Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be preparing to discuss a possible contract extension with experienced defender Ben Davies.

The 33-year-old is in his 13th season in North London, having joined from Swansea City in July 2014.

After making only five appearances in all competitions last season, many fans expected the Welsh international to leave during the summer.

Instead, Davies agreed to a surprise one-year extension in June, extending his long spell in the English capital.

The seasoned full-back remains the club’s longest-serving player by some distance and continues to demonstrate his value behind the scenes.

Spurs to 'revisit' Ben Davies contract situation

© Imago

According to Football Insider, the North London club are hoping to hold talks with Ben Davies and his representatives over the coming months.

The club’s senior figures are expected to discuss a possible further 12-month extension, which would keep the defender at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium until June 2028.

Both sides are understood to be willing to return to the matter towards the end of the season and assess whether there is scope to reach a new agreement.

A one-year deal would appear to suit all parties, given Davies’ standing as a loyal servant to the club.

Davies is reportedly happy with his current role on the pitch, while Tottenham are keen to keep him if he continues to make a contribution.

How important is Davies for De Zerbi?

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Despite his advancing years, Davies could still have an important role to play under head coach Roberto De Zerbi this season.

The Italian believes Davies’ leadership and wealth of experience could prove crucial as Tottenham look to climb the Premier League table.

The defender has made more than 350 appearances for Spurs over the past 12 years and has earned 104 caps for Wales.

Davies has also underlined his enduring quality on the pitch, scoring in both of his competitive appearances this season: against Charlton in August and in Monday's 3-1 win over Coventry City.