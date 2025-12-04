Team News: Tottenham vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Ben Knapton | 04 Dec 2025 12:17 , Last updated: 05 Dec 2025 14:00

For the first time since leaving Brentford behind, Thomas Frank faces his former club when the Bees travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Lilywhites are only leading their London rivals on goal difference in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Radu Dragusin (fitness), James Maddison (ACL)

Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Johnson; Kolo Muani

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago