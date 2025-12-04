Premier League Gameweek 15
Spurs
Dec 6, 2025 3.00pm
Brentford

Team News: Tottenham vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By | , Last updated:

Spurs vs. Brentford injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / Pro Sports Images

For the first time since leaving Brentford behind, Thomas Frank faces his former club when the Bees travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Saturday's Premier League showdown.

The Lilywhites are only leading their London rivals on goal difference in the bottom half of the Premier League table, and here Sports Mole rounds up the team news for both clubs.

TOTTENHAM vs. BRENTFORD

TOTTENHAM

Out: Dominic Solanke (ankle), Dejan Kulusevski (knee), Yves Bissouma (ankle), Radu Dragusin (fitness), James Maddison (ACL)

Doubtful: Kota Takai (thigh)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Romero, Van de Ven, Udogie; Sarr, Bentancur; Kudus, Bergvall, Johnson; Kolo Muani

BRENTFORD

Out: Antoni Milambo (knee), Josh Dasilva (knee), Fabio Carvalho (knee)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kelleher; Kayode, Collins, Van den Berg, Lewis-Potter; Yarmoliuk, Henderson; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Author photo

Written by

Share this article:

People mentioned in this article :

Teams mentioned in this article :

Tottenham Hotspur related articles
Football related articles
Subscribe to our newsletter

Get FREE daily news and in-depth previews for games from the biggest leagues and competitions in world football — straight to your inbox.

Subscribe