Roberto De Zerbi provides latest Spurs injury update after triple injury scare in Coventry win

Tottenham Hotspur have received a positive injury update from manager Roberto De Zerbi after three players appeared to suffer problems during their 3-1 win over Coventry City on Monday night.

Andy Robertson, Tosin Adarabioyo and Omar Marmoush were all substituted in the second half, raising concerns over their availability for upcoming fixtures.

However, the Italian has played down fears surrounding the trio, insisting that none of the issues appear to be serious.

What did Roberto De Zerbi say after beating Coventry?

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Tottenham secured their first league win of the season, moving up to 16th in the Premier League table thanks to goals from James Maddison, Marmoush and Ben Davies.

The victory also saw Maddison make his first competitive start since May 2025, while Dejan Kulusevski returned after 526 days out through injury.

However, the result was overshadowed by apparent fitness concerns for Robertson, Tosin and Marmoush, who all came off during the second half.

Robertson appeared to be struggling with a hamstring problem, Tosin required assessment after leaving the pitch, while Marmoush was seen clutching his right calf.

De Zerbi, though, was quick to ease concerns after the match.

“No, no, no, I think there are no injuries, nothing important,” the Spurs manager said, via the Evening Standard.

Tottenham were already without Destiny Udogie, who sustained a knee injury during their 1-1 draw with Manchester United.

De Zerbi also revealed that Conor Gallagher had only returned to training two days before the Coventry match, while Lucas Bergvall was injured and Mateus Fernandes had trained for only the final two days of the week.

Those midfield absences influenced Tottenham's tactical approach, with De Zerbi opting to use a back-three to limit Coventry's counter-attacking threat.

Welcome news for De Zerbi and Spurs

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With Tottenham already dealing with several fitness concerns, the prospect of losing three more players would have been a significant worry for De Zerbi.

However, the manager's comments suggest there is no immediate reason to expect Robertson, Tosin or Marmoush to face lengthy spells on the sidelines, although their condition will need to be monitored.

That is particularly encouraging given the demands of the upcoming schedule and the importance of building momentum after finally securing a league victory.

Robertson provides experience and defensive depth, Tosin offers another centre-back option, while Marmoush's attacking contribution could prove valuable as Spurs look to climb away from the lower reaches of the table.

There is little reason to overreact to the substitutions if De Zerbi's initial assessment proves accurate. Tottenham will hope the trio are available again soon, allowing the Italian to focus on improving results rather than dealing with another wave of injuries.