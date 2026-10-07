Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Man United: Micky van de Ven, Pedro Porro, Jan Paul van Hecke latest

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Manchester United on Saturday.

Spurs are currently bottom of the Premier League table, picking up only two points from five matches, while Man United have also struggled this season, sitting 12th on five points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Man United.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

An ankle injury sustained in training will sideline Mudryk for several weeks, with the attacker not expected to be back on the field until the early stages of November.

Xavi Simons

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.

Dejan Kulusevski

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is close to returning from a long-term knee injury, which has sidelined him since May 2025, but the Sweden international will not be involved in Saturday's clash at Old Trafford.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

© Imago / Action Plus / John Patrick Fletcher

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Coventry City)

Porro was not in the Spain squad for their September/October matches due to a hamstring issue, which will also sideline him for the clash with Man United.

© Imago / Visionhaus

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hand

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Man United)

Van de Ven suffered a hand injury while representing Netherlands on Sunday, but the centre-back is expected to be available for selection against Man United.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Major doubt

Type of injury: Foot

Possible return date: October 10 (vs. Man United)

Van Hecke is a major doubt for the trip to Man United due to a foot injury that he sustained while representing Netherlands during the international break.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no suspended players for the match against Man United.