Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Coventry: Pedro Porro, Dejan Kulusevski latest

Tottenham Hotspur will continue their Premier League campaign with a clash against Coventry City on Monday night.

Spurs are 19th in the Premier League table, picking up only three points from six matches, while Coventry are 14th in the division on six points.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Coventry, who have been victorious in their last two matches.

Mykhaylo Mudryk

© Iconsport / PA Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

An ankle injury sustained in training is still sidelining Mudryk, with the attacker not expected to be back on the field until the early stages of November.

© Iconsport / SUSA

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Simons suffered a severe knee injury back in April, and the Netherlands international will not be available for selection until the early stages of 2027.

© Iconsport / BILDBYRÅN

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski is close to returning from a long-term knee injury, which has sidelined him since May 2025, but the Sweden international will not be involved in the clash with Coventry.

Wilson Odobert

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Odobert is another Tottenham player sidelined due to a serious knee injury, but the attacker is expected to be back on the pitch before the end of 2026.

© Iconsport / Harvey Murphy/News Images

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: October 19 (vs. Coventry City)

Porro has recently been sidelined due to a hamstring issue, but the Spain international could make his return to the squad against Coventry.

TOTTENHAM SUSPENSION LIST

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Possible return date: November 7 (vs. Leeds United)

Bentancur is suspended for Tottenham's next three Premier League matches following his red card in the team's 1-1 draw with Manchester United last time out.