Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension news and return dates vs. Burnley: Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Joao Palhinha, Richarlison

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 11:35 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 11:37

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.

Spurs will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 success over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but they lost 2-1 to West Ham United in England's top flight last weekend.

Thomas Frank's side are 14th in the Premier League table, eight points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with relegation-threatened Burnley.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Davies suffered a serious injury in his side's defeat against West Ham, and an ankle operation will keep the defender out for a significant period.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Knock

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Burnley)

Palhinha suffered a knock in training ahead of Tottenham's loss against West Ham, and the midfielder will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Burnley.

Rodrigo Bentancur

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Bentancur sustained a hamstring injury in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month, and the midfielder will be missing for a significant period.

Mohammed Kudus

© Imago / Every Second Media

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Kudus picked up a thigh injury against Sunderland on January 4, and the Ghana international is set to be sidelined for at least another couple of months.

Richarlison

© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: Unknown

Richarlison was forced off in the first half against Aston Villa on January 10 with a hamstring problem, and the Brazilian will be out for another six weeks or so.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Maddison is currently working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury that he sustained in August - the 29-year-old could be back for pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Kulusevski has not played since April due to a long-term knee injury, and it is still unclear when the Sweden international will be back on the field.

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST

Tottenham have no players suspended for the Premier League clash with Burnley.