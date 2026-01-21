Tottenham Hotspur injury, suspension news and return dates vs. Burnley: Dejan Kulusevski, Ben Davies, Joao Palhinha, Richarlison

Tottenham Hotspur will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Premier League when they head to Burnley on Saturday afternoon.
Spurs will enter the match off the back of a 2-0 success over Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League, but they lost 2-1 to West Ham United in England's top flight last weekend.
Thomas Frank's side are 14th in the Premier League table, eight points behind fifth-placed Manchester United.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up Tottenham's latest injury and suspension news ahead of their clash with relegation-threatened Burnley.
Ben Davies
Status: Out
Type of injury: Ankle
Possible return date: Unknown
Davies suffered a serious injury in his side's defeat against West Ham, and an ankle operation will keep the defender out for a significant period.
Joao Palhinha
Status: Minor doubt
Type of injury: Knock
Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Burnley)
Palhinha suffered a knock in training ahead of Tottenham's loss against West Ham, and the midfielder will need to be assessed ahead of the clash with Burnley.
Rodrigo Bentancur
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Bentancur sustained a hamstring injury in Tottenham's defeat to Bournemouth earlier this month, and the midfielder will be missing for a significant period.
Mohammed Kudus
© Imago / Every Second Media
Status: Out
Type of injury: Thigh
Possible return date: Unknown
Kudus picked up a thigh injury against Sunderland on January 4, and the Ghana international is set to be sidelined for at least another couple of months.
Richarlison
Status: Out
Type of injury: Hamstring
Possible return date: Unknown
Richarlison was forced off in the first half against Aston Villa on January 10 with a hamstring problem, and the Brazilian will be out for another six weeks or so.
James Maddison
Status: Out
Type of injury: ACL
Possible return date: Unknown
Maddison is currently working on his rehabilitation from the ACL injury that he sustained in August - the 29-year-old could be back for pre-season ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.
Dejan Kulusevski
Status: Out
Type of injury: Knee
Possible return date: Unknown
Kulusevski has not played since April due to a long-term knee injury, and it is still unclear when the Sweden international will be back on the field.
TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR’S SUSPENSION LIST
Tottenham have no players suspended for the Premier League clash with Burnley.