Tottenham vs. Man City: How to watch Premier League clash, date, time, live stream, TV channel

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 08:30 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 22:57

Fresh from securing last-16 spots in the Champions League, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City lock horns in the Premier League this weekend.

The two teams meet for the first time since August when Spurs claims a 2-0 victory over the Citizens at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into this fixture.

What time does Tottenham vs. Man City kickoff?

Tottenham vs. Man City will kick off at 16:30 UK time on Sunday.

This Premier League fixture will take place after three 14:00 kickoffs - Manchester United vs. Fulham, Aston Villa vs. Brentford and Nottingham Forest vs. Crystal Palace.

Where is Tottenham vs. Man City being played?

This Premier League match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, which holds a capacity of 62,850 spectators.

Only basement club Wolves (five) have picked up fewer Premier League points at home this season than Spurs (nine), who suffered a 2-1 defeat to West Ham in their most recent home league fixture.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

Tottenham vs. Man City will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League for viewers in the UK.

Sky Sports Premier League is available on channel 402 for Sky customers, 405 for Virgin Media subscribers and 402 for EE TV/BT viewers.

Online streaming

Sky's NOW TV streaming service will also be offering live coverage of the match between Tottenham and Man City

A day pass costs £14.99, while the monthly subscription is £34.99, and the service can be accessed on mobile phones, computers and games consoles.

Highlights

Match highlights of Tottenham vs. Man City will be available on the Sky Sports Premier League YouTube channel, as well as both clubs' official YouTube accounts.

Match of the Day will also show the best of the action, with the long-running programme scheduled to begin at 10:30 on BBC One on Sunday night.

What is at stake for Tottenham and Man City?

Tottenham enter this contest in high spirits after beating Eintracht Frankfurt 2-0 away from home in the Champions League on Wednesday to finish fourth in the 36-team League Phase table and automatically qualify for the last 16.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last three games in all competitions (W2 D1), but they currently sit 14th in the Premier League table and are without a top-flight win in five matches (D3 L2), most recently drawing 2-2 with Burnley last weekend.

While Thomas Frank’s side are eight points above the relegation zone and also eight points behind the top six, second-placed Man City currently sit four points behind leaders and title rivals Arsenal, although that gap could increase to seven if the Gunners beat Leeds United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side are looking to win their third game in a row this weekend after following up a much-needed 2-0 win over Wolves - their first league triumph of 2026 - with a 2-0 victory over Galatasaray in the Champions League to secure a top-eight finish in the League Phase.