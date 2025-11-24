Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham Hotspur's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Wednesday's Champions League league-phase clash with Paris Saint-Germain.

Crossing the Channel with their tails tucked between their legs, Tottenham Hotspur square up to Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in Wednesday's high-profile league-phase clash.

Thomas Frank's men were outfought, outclassed and outgunned against rivals Arsenal on Sunday afternoon, suffering a 4-1 Emirates embarrassment as Eberechi Eze scored the first-ever Premier League hat-trick in the North London derby.

The Lilywhites are yet to lose in this season's UCL, though, taking eight points from their first 12 on offer to sit 10th in the league-phase table, but they were edged out by PSG on penalties in this year's UEFA Super Cup.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Tottenham's injury and suspension issues ahead of their showdown with Les Parisiens, who have claimed nine points from their opening four Champions League fixtures this term.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

James Maddison is slowly working his way back from the summer's devastating cruciate ligament injury, but it would be a surprise to see the number 10 play a single minute of competitive football this season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: Unknown

Dejan Kulusevski has been sidelined for six months with the knee problem he suffered towards the end of the 2024-25 campaign - one that has proven extremely tricky to overcome - and there is still no knowing when he might be back in contention.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: December 2 (vs. Newcastle United)

Dominic Solanke is still on the mend from a recent ankle operation and is not expected to be ready to face PSG, but the striker could make his first-team return within a couple of weeks.

Ben Davies

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 26 (vs. PSG)

Ben Davies did not make the matchday squad for the North London derby as he continues his recuperation from a thigh problem, but he is back in team training and might be in with a chance of a comeback in Paris.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Knee

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Radu Dragusin is in full training and has played behind closed doors for Spurs' Under-21s as he enters the final stages of his ACL recovery, but he will not be involved on Wednesday on account of being left out of Tottenham's league-phase squad.

Yves Bissouma

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Likewise, Yves Bissouma would not be featuring in midweek anyway due to ineligibility, but the Mali international remains sidelined with an ankle injury regardless.

Kota Takai

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Kota Takai is finally in team training following a combination of foot and thigh injuries, but the summer signing also cannot face PSG due to not being selected for Frank's squad.

TOTTENHAM'S SUSPENSION LIST

Return date: November 29 (vs. Fulham)

Brennan Johnson took the walk of shame in Spurs' last Champions League clash with Copenhagen - becoming the first-ever British player to score and be sent off in the same match in the competition - and the Wales international will serve a one-game ban this week.

No Data Analysis info