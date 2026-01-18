Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund: Head-to-head record and past meetings before Champions League clash

By Ben Knapton | 18 Jan 2026 18:28

Tottenham Hotspur could be taking to the field under Thomas Frank for the final time in Tuesday's Champions League showdown with Borussia Dortmund in North London.

The Europa League holders enter the league-phase contest on a three-game losing run in all tournaments, the most recent of those defeats being a humiliating 2-1 home loss to West Ham United in Saturday's Premier League clash.

However, 11th-placed Spurs are only behind 10th-placed Dortmund on goals scored in the UCL rankings, but Niko Kovac's men are unbeaten in seven before Tuesday's mouthwatering tussle.

Here, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between the two sides.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 6

Tottenham Hotspur wins: 4

Draws: 0

Borussia Dortmund wins: 2

Both losing Champions League finalists in the 21st century, Tottenham Hotspur and Borussia Dortmund have met four times in the continent's premier tournament and twice in the Europa League down the years.

The Lilywhites have impressively triumphed in all of those UCL contests to lead the overall head-to-head record, whereas Dortmund got the better of the North London club on both occasions in the 2015-16 Europa League.

En route to their runners-up medals in 2019, Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham made light work of Dortmund in the last 16, strolling to a 4-0 aggregate victory over two legs.

Son Heung-min, Jan Vertonghen and Fernando Llorente found the back of the net in a 3-0 first-leg triumph at Wembley, before Spurs made absolutely sure of their spot in the quarter-finals at the Signal Iduna Park by virtue of a Harry Kane goal.

Two years prior, Spurs and Dortmund did battle in the group stage of the 2017-18 Champions League, where Kane and Son struck in a 3-1 Wembley win for Tottenham before another successful away day.

The deadly double act were at it again in November 2017, cancelling out a Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang opener to propel the Lilywhites to a 2-1 victory on German soil.

Tottenham's UCL wins over Dortmund were belated revenge for BVB's successes in the 2015-16 Europa League, in which the Bundesliga powerhouses secured a 5-1 aggregate victory over the Premier League side.

Aubameyang's opener and a Marco Reus brace launched Dortmund to a 3-0 first-leg win at home, and one week later at White Hart Lane, Pochettino's Spurs were haunted by the future Arsenal striker yet again; his double gave Dortmund a 2-1 victory before their unforgettable quarter-final exit to Liverpool.

Last six meetings

Mar 05, 2019: Borussia Dortmund 0-1 Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League)

Feb 13, 2019: Tottenham Hotspur 3-0 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Nov 21, 2017: Borussia Dortmund 1-2 Tottenham Hotspur (Champions League)

Sep 13, 2017: Tottenham Hotspur 3-1 Borussia Dortmund (Champions League)

Mar 17, 2016: Tottenham Hotspur 1-2 Borussia Dortmund (Europa League)

Mar 10, 2016: Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Tottenham Hotspur (Europa League)

