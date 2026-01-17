Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel for Champions League clash

By Calum Burrowes | 17 Jan 2026 10:46

Still searching for their first win of the calendar year, Tottenham Hotspur welcome Borussia Dortmund to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for a crucial Champions League encounter.

If the highly anticipated fixture was not exciting enough, both sides enter the game with identical records in the league phase after six European outings.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow the game.

What time does Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund kick off?

Tottenham's clash with Dortmund kicks off at 20:00 on Tuesday evening later this week.

For German viewers, the game will kick-off an hour later at 21:00.

Where is Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund being played?

Spurs' search to return to winning ways will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, a fairly new ground that holds just over 62,000 fans.

Whether or not it will be sold out remains to be seen.

The clubs have faced each other several times in Europe, most recently in 2019 when Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham won 1–0 in Dortmund on their way to reaching the Champions League final.

How to watch Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UK

TV channels

As the pick of Tuesday night's Champions League games, Tottenham Hotspur vs. Borussia Dortmund is being shown live on TNT Sports 1 and TNT Sports Ultimate.

Online streaming

Fans will be able to stream their game on laptops, phones and games consoles through their app Discovery+.

A Discovery+ sports subscription costs a mouthwatering £30.99 per month.

Highlights

For viewers unable to watch live or wanting to watch the action again, highlights will be posted on the TNT Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

Short clips from this match and others across the Champions League will also be posted on the TNT Sports X account.

What is at stake for Tottenham vs. Borussia Dortmund?

As previously mentioned, Tottenham are still chasing their first win of 2026 and will be hoping to end a poor run of form with a fourth Champions League victory of the campaign.

Thomas Frank's side will be without 11 first team players, meaning he may need to use the depths of his reserve and youth squads to make up a match day squad.

He will however be able to call upon new signing Conor Gallagher, who signed from Atletico Madrid earlier this week.

As for the visitors, they have had a good season in the Bundesliga and sit second after 17 league outings, winning ten, drawing six and losing just one of those.

Niko Kovac’s side are unbeaten in their last six and head to London as slight favourites, although they have never won at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Both Dortmund and Spurs have played six matches in the Champions League league-phase, winning three, drawing two and losing one, placing them 10th and 11th respectively.

All signs point towards a tightly contested affair on Tuesday night.