Tottenham Hotspur vs. Villarreal: How to watch, date, time, live stream, TV channel

How to watch Tottenham vs. Villarreal: Date, time, live stream and TV channel
© Imago
Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Tottenham Hotspur's Champions League clash with Villarreal.

Tottenham Hotspur will kick off their 2025-26 Champions League league phase campaign with a home fixture against La Liga outfit Villarreal on Tuesday night.

Spurs qualified for the competition courtesy of their Europa League success last season, while Villarreal finished fifth in Spain's top flight last term to secure a spot in the league phase.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.


What time does Tottenham vs. Villarreal kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm on Tuesday night.


Where is Tottenham vs. Villarreal being played?

The match will take place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This will be the first time that Villarreal and Tottenham have locked horns, so history will be made on Tuesday, with the Yellow Submarine heading to the glorious stadium for the first time.


How to watch Tottenham vs. Villarreal in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Tottenham and Villarreal will not be shown on TV in the UK.

Online streaming

Amazon Prime Video will be showing the European contest between Tottenham and Villarreal.

New customers to Amazon can take out a free Prime subscription for 30 days; after that, it is £8.99 per month. You can also sign up for just Prime Video for £5.99 per month.

The app can be accessed across mobile, Fire TV, video game consoles, Virgin’s V6 TV Box, BT TV, TalkTalk TV, Apple TV, Chromecast and online, giving you plenty of options to tune into the European affair.

Highlights

Amazon Prime Video's official X account will show highlights of the major incidents, including the goals, during the contest in North London.


What is at stake for Tottenham and Villarreal on matchday one?

Both Tottenham and Villarreal will be aiming to make the perfect starts to their Champions League league phase campaign, and it is shaping up to be a very interesting clash in North London.

Tottenham will also face Bodo/Glimt, Monaco, Copenhagen, Paris Saint-Germain, Slavia Prague, Borussia Dortmund and Eintracht Frankfurt in the league phase of the tournament.

Villarreal, meanwhile, will face Juventus, Manchester City, Pafos FC, Dortmund, Copenhagen, Ajax and Bayer Leverkusen in the league phase of the competition.

Sports Mole Logo
