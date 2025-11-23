Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch Wednesday's Champions League clash between Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur.

Crossing paths for the second time in the space of a few months, Paris Saint-Germain and Tottenham Hotspur reunite in the league phase of the Champions League on Wednesday evening.

The reigning Champions League and Europa League winners memorably did battle in this summer's UEFA Super Cup, which was won by Les Parisiens on penalties following a frenetic 2-2 draw.

Here, Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to follow the match between PSG and Spurs.

What time does PSG vs. Tottenham kick off?

PSG vs. Tottenham Hotspur will kick off at 8pm UK time and is one of seven Champions League matches to begin at that hour on Wednesday evening.

For viewers in France, the game begins at 9pm.

Where is PSG vs. Tottenham being played?

Luis Enrique's men are welcoming Thomas Frank's side to the iconic Parc des Princes, the 47,929-capacity venue that has been home to Les Parisiens since 1974.

PSG were beaten 2-1 by Bayern Munich in their most recent Champions League home match, but they have never lost successive games at the Parc des Princes in the competition.

How to watch PSG vs. Tottenham in the UK

TV channels

PSG's clash with Spurs will be shown live on TNT Sports 5 for viewers in the United Kingdom.

TNT Sports 5 can be found on channel number 450 on EE TV/BT and is available on the red button for those on Virgin Media/Sky with the relevant TNT Sports add-on.

Online streaming

TNT Sports' streaming service Discovery+ will also show the game in full - the service can be accessed on phones, computers and games consoles.

A recurring sports subscription on Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month.

Highlights

Highlights are expected to be available via several YouTube channels, including the official Tottenham and PSG pages, as well as the TNT Sports Football channel.

Additionally, the TNT Sports Football X account (@footballontnt) will post goals, red cards and other notable moments as and when they occur.

What is at stake for PSG and Tottenham?

After losing their perfect Champions League record against Bayern last time out, a return to triumphant ways is of paramount importance for PSG, who start the matchweek three points behind Arsenal, Inter Milan and the German champions.

The reigning champions are also at risk of losing back-to-back Champions League home matches for the first time ever, but they enter the battle on the back of a routine 3-0 Ligue 1 victory over Le Havre at the Parc des Princes.

As for Spurs, the Lilywhites are seeking their first Champions League away win of the season after being held to draws at Bodo/Glimt and Monaco, and Frank's men are also putting their unbeaten competition record on the line, having won both of their home games against Villarreal and Copenhagen.

Tottenham could have hoped for a friendlier European game after Sunday's devastating derby result, though, deservedly losing 4-1 to North London rivals Arsenal as their unbeaten Premier League away run came to an end.

