Sporting Lisbon vs Benfica - prediction, team news, lineups

By Adeyeye Oluwapelumi | 18 Apr 2026 00:01 , Last updated: 18 Apr 2026 00:10

The latest instalment of the Derby de Lisboa could have a major bearing on the title race as Sporting Lisbon play host to Benfica at Estadio Jose Alvalade on Sunday.

Currently second in the Primeira Liga table and two points above their third-placed city rivals, despite having a game in hand, the Lions are five points adrift of leaders Porto, who have also played one match more.

Match preview

In a crucial period that could shape the direction of their season, Sporting enter the second of their triple-header fixtures, aiming for a stronger outcome after a goalless draw at the Emirates on Wednesday ended their Champions League journey.

Having suffered a last-gasp 1-0 defeat to Arsenal in the first leg of that quarter-final tie, it was always going to be a daunting task breaking down a defensively resolute Mikel Arteta side, and indeed the Lions were limited to a meagre 0.29 xG on the night while rarely being troubled by the Gunners’ blunt attack.

With two competitions still to fight for, Rui Borges’ men, who are targeting a repeat of last season’s league and cup double, will have one eye on next week’s Taca de Portugal semi-final return leg at Porto, but the immediate priority is to claim victory over their city rivals on Sunday as they aim to ramp up pressure on the leaders.

The most in-form side in the division, no team has collected more points than Sporting’s 13 from the last five league matches, including last weekend’s 1-0 win at Estrela Amadora, where Daniel Braganca’s strike just before the hour mark proved decisive.

As a result, the Lions have every reason to approach this contest with confidence, especially given they have also won 11 of their 13 matches (D1, L1) at Jose Alvalade in the current top-flight campaign.

However, difficulties against sides in the upper reaches of the table cast some doubt over Sporting’s ability to take maximum points here, having failed to win any of their five Primeira Liga encounters (D4, L1) this season against teams currently in the top four.

© Imago / DeFodi Images

Unlike the hosts, Benfica arrive with fresher legs, with no distractions beyond the league after exiting both the Champions League and the Portuguese Cup while also falling short in their defence of the Taca da Liga.

That leaves Jose Mourinho with the sizeable task of delivering silverware this season, with his side currently seven points off the summit, despite remaining the only unbeaten team in the division.

In fact, the Eagles have not lost a league match since matchday 19 of the previous campaign, going 44 games (W31, D13) without defeat in that time, with their latest result a 2-0 victory over Nacional last weekend courtesy of early goals from Andreas Schjelderup and Rafa Silva.

While Benfica will be keen to preserve that unbeaten run, simply avoiding defeat may not be enough to keep their title hopes alive, so the Reds will look to draw belief from an away record that features 10 wins from 14 league outings (D4) this season.

However, the visitors must contend with a poor record in recent trips to Sporting, where they are winless in their last four visits, losing three of those, while also managing just one victory in regulation time across the last nine meetings between the sides.



Sporting Lisbon Primeira Liga form:

W

W

D

W

W

W

Sporting Lisbon form (all competitions):

W

W

W

L

W

D

Benfica Primeira Liga form:

W

D

W

W

D

W

Team News

© Iconsport / Bildbyran

Sporting appear to have come through their midweek trip without any fresh injury concerns, meaning the sidelined quartet of Fotis Ioannidis (ligament), Luis Guilherme (ankle), Ivan Fresneda (muscle) and Nuno Santos are expected to remain the only absentees.

Chelsea-bound winger Geovany Quenda has made two substitute appearances since returning from a lengthy foot injury, and could once again get some minutes here, even if Geny Catamo is likely to keep his place on the right flank.

Leading the Primeira Liga Golden Boot race, Luis Suarez has found the net 24 times this season and will be aiming to add to that tally this weekend.

Three goals behind Suarez in the scoring charts, Vangelis Pavlidis will be eager to rediscover his touch, having drawn a blank in his last four appearances across club and country, including a missed penalty in his most recent outing.

On the injury front, long-term absentee Bruma is still dealing with an Achilles tendon issue, while Tomas Araujo could miss a fifth consecutive match.

Richard Rios was forced off injured last time out and will be assessed ahead of kickoff, though Fredrik Aursnes’ recent return from a muscle problem provides Mourinho with a timely boost in midfield.



Sporting Lisbon possible starting lineup:

Silva; Vagiannidis, Quaresma, Inacio, Araujo; Hjulmand, Morita; Catamo, Trincao, Pote; Suarez

Benfica possible starting lineup:

Trubin; Dedic, A Silva, Otamendi, Dahl; Aursnes, Barreiro; Prestianni, Rafa Silva, Schjelderup; Pavlidis

We say: Sporting Lisbon 1-1 Benfica

Sporting face a demanding run of fixtures, with Wednesday’s clash at Arsenal likely to have taken its toll physically, while next week’s trip to Porto also looms large.

Although Benfica arrive in fresher condition, their recent record at Jose Alvalade offers little encouragement, so a draw between the sides looks the most likely outcome in what should be a tense affair.



For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.