Preview: Sheffield United vs Leicester City - prediction, team news, lineups

Sheffield United and Leicester City are looking for a fresh start, and when best to get that than when they face off against each other on New Year’s Day at Bramall Lane?

The past 12 months were disappointing for the pair, and they do not appear to be serious contenders for promotion back to the Premier League; the Blades sit 17th and the Foxes occupy 12th in the division.

Match preview

Leicester ended a two-game losing run in the league with a 2-1 victory over Derby County to reignite hope that there is an outside chance they can secure an immediate return to the Premier League following their relegation last season.

Marti Cifuentes's side are four points away from sixth place; however, they must find consistency if they are to seriously push for the playoffs, as they have a record of nine wins, seven draws and eight defeats.

The Foxes will take confidence from their New Year’s Day record, as they are unbeaten in their last eight games on this date – the longest active run of any team in England’s top four tiers.

Leicester will also be aware they have won their last three league games at Bramall Lane, and so fans may believe this is the perfect fixture to revitalise a promotion campaign that has stalled on several occasions.

Sheffield United have helped quiet concerns that they will be involved in a relegation battle come the end of the season over the festive period, as they moved seven points clear of Oxford United, who occupy 22nd, with their 2-1 win over Stoke City last time out.

However, the lack of consistency in results may still be a worry for Chris Wilder, as he has seen his side pick up two wins, a draw, and two losses in their last five league fixtures.

The Blades will continue to battle to pick up points so a survival scrap does not become a reality, with a win over Leicester on Thursday being the perfect start to achieving this ambition.

Another ambition for the Blades will be to improve their New Year’s Day record, as they have won only one of their last eight games on this date, each of these being away from home.

Interestingly, this will be the first time that the Blades have hosted a New Year’s Day fixture since 2005, when they lost 2-0 to Wigan Athletic in the Championship.

Sheffield United Championship form:

W D L W L W

Leicester City Championship form:

W D W L L W

Team News

Sheffield United are expected to be without the injured trio of Tom Davies, Ben Mee and Sydie Peck.

Djibril Soumare and Andre Brooks may remain in the starting line-up after starting in the win against Stoke, as the Blades look to build on this victory.

Wilder shocked everyone with his decision to bench Patrick Bamford for this victory over the Potters, opting to start Tom Cannon, and this proved to be an inspired decision, as the Ireland international scored the decisive goal; however, he may revert to the more experienced striker for this fixture.

Leicester will again be without the services of Harry Souttar due to an ankle injury, while Patson Daka is in action for Zambia at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Hamza Choudhury may also miss out after taking a knock against Derby, and there is also concern over Aaron Ramsey, who was brought on then brought off last time out owing to a suspected hamstring issue.

Jordan James carried on his strong form for the Foxes this season, as he scored his seventh goal on his 20th appearance of the campaign, as they beat Derby 2-1.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, Bindon, McCallum; Riedewald, Soumare; Brooks, O'Hare, Hamer; Bamford

Leicester City possible starting lineup:

Stolarczyk; Pereira, Nelson, Okoli, Thomas; James, Skipp; Fatuwu, De Cordova-Reid, Mavididi; Ayew

We say: Sheffield United 2-1 Leicester City

Sheffield United and Leicester are known for being resolute at the back, at least since the return of Wilder, and so it will be a tight contest between the pair. However, the firepower that the Blades have in Cannon, Bamford and Danny Ings should help them edge a tight affair.

