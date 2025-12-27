Preview: Stoke City vs Sheffield United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Ben Sully | 27 Dec 2025 21:32 , Last updated: 27 Dec 2025 21:34

Sheffield United and Stoke City will both be looking to end 2025 on a positive note when they face off in Monday’s Championship contest.

The Potters will head to Bramall Lane in 10th spot in the Championship table, while the Blades are eight points worse off in 19th position.

Match preview

After winning eight of their opening 14 matches, Stoke's promotion push has lost significant momentum with only two victories from their last nine Championship outings (D1, L6).

The Potters have also failed to score in four of their previous five games, including their last two outings since beating Swansea City on December 13.

Mark Robins's side followed that result with a narrow 1-0 away loss against Watford, before they played out a goalless draw with Preston North End at the bet365 Stadium.

They would have at least been pleased to record their eighth clean sheet of the Championship season - only leaders Coventry City have claimed more shutouts this term.

In fact, the Potters currently boast the league's best defensive record with just 21 goals conceded, demonstrating that their main area for improvement is at the opposite end of the pitch.

Stoke will hope that their defensive strength will provide the foundation for them to beat Sheffield United for the first time since October 2022.

Sheffield United have experienced a dip in form since they enjoyed a four-game winning run, having seen their last four matches produce a win, a draw and two defeats.

The Blades drew with Norwich City and lost to West Bromwich Albion, before they returned to winning ways with an emphatic 3-0 victory against 10-man Birmingham City.

Chris Wilder’s side looked set to claim another win when they raced into a 3-1 lead in their Boxing Day clash against Wrexham, only to concede four goals without a response, including two from their former striker Kieffer Moore.

The 5-3 scoreline condemned the Blades to their fourth defeat in six away league games, suggesting they may have their work cut out to leave the bet365 Stadium with a positive result.

With that said, Chris Wilder’s side enjoyed success on their most recent visit to Stoke in April, when Sam McCallum and Andre Brooks grabbed a goal apiece in a 2-0 success.

In fact, Sheffield United have won each of their past four head-to-head meetings, including a resounding 4-0 victory in the reverse fixture earlier this month.

Stoke City Championship form:

L L L W L D

Sheffield United Championship form:

W W D L W L

Team News

The Potters are still unable to call upon Lewis Baker, who has been out of action since November 8 through injury.

Stoke are facing an injury crisis at left-back, with Eric Bocat sidelined with a knee issue and Aaron Cresswell set to miss out after being forced off in the first half against Preston.

Defender Junior Tchamadeu is away representing Cameroon at the Africa Cup of Nations in Morocco.

As for the Blades, they are expected to be without the injured trio of Tom Davies, Ben Mee and Sydie Peck.

Djibril Soumare and Andre Brooks could all come into Wilder's thinking if he opts to freshen up his side for Monday's away trip.

Patrick Bamford will be looking to continue his fine form after scoring five goals in his eight appearances for Sheffield United, including an effort in the reverse fixture against Stoke.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Johansson; Lawal, Phillips, Wilmot, Gibson; Seko, Pearson; Manhoef, Bae, Thomas; Mubama

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Tanganga, Bindon, McCallum; Riedewald, Soumare; Brooks, O'Hare, Hamer; Bamford

We say: Stoke City 2-1 Sheffield United

Stoke may not be in the best vein of form, but they have won five of their last nine home games, and we think they will make full use of home advantage to condemn Sheffield United to a third consecutive away defeat.

