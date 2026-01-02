Preview: Sheffield United vs Oxford United - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 02 Jan 2026 10:17

Aiming to make it three straight victories with a chance to climb into the top half of the Championship table, Sheffield United will welcome Oxford United to Bramall Lane on Sunday.

The hosts climbed to 15th spot with back-to-back wins around the turn of the year, while their visitors now sit 23rd and three points adrift of safety.

Match preview

Sheffield United return to Bramall Lane on Sunday in search of a third straight win to continue their climb up the Championship table.

After a dismal start to the campaign, in which they earned just 10 points from their first 15 outings, the Blades appear to have turned a corner, adding 22 more points to that tally in the last 10 attempts - the most in England's second tier in that time.

Across those games, Chris Wilder's men have recorded seven victories, while scoring 25 goals and conceding 12, having also won four and drawn one of their five home matches in the 10-game period.

On the back of a Boxing Day away loss to Wrexham, the Blades bounced back with a 2-1 away triumph over Stoke City, thanks to second-half goals from Jairo Riedewald and Tom Cannon, before kicking off the new year with a 3-1 home victory against Leicester City with Cannon again on the scoresheet alongside Japhet Tanganga and Callum O'Hare.

With an injury-time consolation for the visitors the only blemish on the latter on New Year's Day, Sheffield United head into Sunday's game with renewed confidence and a three-point gap to the top half, and they will bid to continue the winning streak at Bramall Lane at the weekend.

© Imago / PPAUK

Their visitors, meanwhile, head to South Yorkshire in search of a much-needed win in their Championship survival bid.

After a 17th-placed finish in their first season back in England's second tier last time around, Oxford United have endured a tougher campaign thus far, currently sitting 23rd having picked up 22 points from their opening 25 games.

Back-to-back defeats before Christmas spelled the end of Gary Rowett's tenure, and, under the temporary stewardship of Craig Short, they managed an impressive return to winning ways against Southampton on Boxing Day.

The U's have failed to build on that result since, though, firstly falling at home to Swansea City before visiting Ipswich Town on New Year's Day and losing 2-1, having drawn level through Will Lankshear and fallen behind to a Chuba Akpom goal before half time.

Still under the care of Short, and now sitting three points adrift of Championship safety, but on the back of some more encouraging displays, Oxford United will hope to return to winning ways in Sunday's trip.

Sheffield United Championship form:

DLWLWW

Oxford United Championship form:

DLLWLL

Team News

© Imago / NurPhoto

Sheffield United will remain without defender Ben Mee and midfielders Tom Davies and Sydie Peck for Sunday's contest.

Chris Wilder may opt to field an unchanged starting XI from their impressive New Year's Day win, although Oliver Arblaster and Gustavo Hamer will battle for midfield spots while Tyrese Campbell will compete to lead the line.

Tom Cannon, Andre Brooks and Callum O'Hare should all keep their spots in attack, with the latter having moved onto seven league goals and five assists for the season last time out, while Djibril Soumare will hope to keep his place alongside Jairo Riedewald in the engine room.

Oxford United are again unable to call on defenders Ben Davies and Hidde ter Avest and midfielders Cameron Brannagan and Matt Phillips on Sunday due to injuries.

Tyler Goodrham is a fresh concern, having been forced off early on Boxing Day, meaning Siriki Dembele could come in from the outset.

Will Vaulks should again join key man Brian De Keersmaecker in the engine room in Brannagan's absence, while Will Lankshear will lead the attack having scored his sixth league goal of the season last time out.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Seriki, Mee, Bindon, McCallum; Riedewald, Soumare; Brooks, O'Hare; Cannon, Bamford

Oxford United possible starting lineup:

Cumming; Long, Helik, Brown, Currie; Mills, De Keersmaecker, Vaulks, Dembele; Harris, Lankshear

We say: Sheffield United 2-0 Oxford United

While Oxford United have battled bravely in games under Craig Short thus far, we see them falling short away at a Sheffield United side who are full of quality and finally gaining in confidence.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.