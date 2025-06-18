Sports Mole previews Friday's League of Ireland Premier clash between Shamrock Rovers and Cork City, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

It is top versus bottom in the League of Ireland's Premier Division when title-favourites Shamrock Rovers welcome relegation-threatened Cork City to Tallaght Stadium on Friday.

Hoops will be hoping to make it three straight wins this week, while City will be aiming to avoid being stranded with yet another defeat.

Match preview

Stephen Bradley's Shamrock are currently on an impressive 10-game unbeaten streak ahead of this clash, winning seven and drawing three, and their excellent form has them comfortably clear at the top of the pile.

On Monday, Hoops came from behind to secure back-to-back victories with a 2-1 triumph over third-placed Drogheda United, courtesy of strikes from Graham Burke and Aaron Greene either side of half time.

Taking all three points earlier this week brought Bradley's men to 42 points, a solid nine ahead of second-placed Bohemians having played 21 games so far.

As they dream of extending their cushion to 12 points, the hosts will draw confidence from their home record that features a five-game unbeaten run and four consecutive clean sheets prior to kick off, as well as just one loss since February.

Shamrock will be expecting a 13th victory of the season on Friday, but with the potential to see their lead reduced to six points should they be defeated, they will need to maintain their focus despite their lacklustre opposition.

Meanwhile, Gerard Nash's Cork were promoted after winning the First Division title, but they are now at serious risk of being cut adrift at the foot of the table in the top flight, and having failed to win any of their last 10 matches, they are unlikely to stabilise their freefall this week.

City suffered their fifth loss in six games when they were beaten 2-0 by Bohemians last Friday, and the boss would have been frustrated that his side failed to respond in the second period to Archie Meekison and Dayle Rooney's first-half finishes.

Tasting defeat for the 10th time this season saw Nash's side drop down to the foot of the table after Sligo Rovers took all three points against Waterford, and their tally of 13 has them two behind the Bit O' Red in the relegation playoff spot and a troubling 10 points from safety.

To make matters worse, the visitors have lost all but two of their matches on the road this term - winning zero - and the travelling fans would be forgiven for harbouring doubts about their club's chances.

On the other hand, City drew their most recent clash against Rovers 1-1 last month thanks to a 74th-minute equaliser from Stoke City-loanee Freddie Anderson, and they could take heart from the resilience they showed to take a point against the runaway league leaders.

Shamrock Rovers League of Ireland Premier form:

Cork City League of Ireland Premier form:

Team News

Shamrock are set to be without midfielder Matt Healy as he serves a suspension for accumulating yellow cards, and Bradley could turn to Daniel Mandroiu to take his place on Friday.

Hoops are also likely to be missing right-sided defender Adam Matthews this week, so expect to see Lee Grace, Roberto Lopes and Cory O'Sullivan make up the back three.

Up top, high-profile 16-year-old striker Michael Noonan made another substitute appearance against Drogheda, and he will be standing by to support Aaron Greene and Graham Burke from the bench.

As for Cork, right-back Milan Bernhard Mbeng is also suspended for accumulating yellow cards, and 21-year-old Harry Nevin should stand in for him alongside Freddie Anderson, Charlie Lyons and Darragh Crowley in defence.

Elsewhere, left-winger Conor Drinan remains out with a knee injury that has hampered him since September 2024, while striker Ruairi Keating, who has been out of action since April, will be unavailable again.

More positively, left wing-back Benny Couto could make a comeback from an ankle injury on Friday, though Crowley should keep his starting spot for now as he builds fitness.

Shamrock Rovers possible starting lineup:

McGinty; Honohan, Grace, Lopes, O'Sullivan, Clarke; Nugent, Mandroiu, Watts; Greene, Burke

Cork City possible starting lineup:

Troost; Nevin, Anderson, Lyons, Crowley; O'Sullivan, Murray, McLaughlin, Fitzpatrick; Maguire, Daniels

We say: Shamrock Rovers 3-1 Cork City

Shamrock are in excellent form, and they will be expecting to add three more points to their tally from their clash against the division's bottom club.

Adding to the sense of inevitability is the fact that Cork have lost all but two of their away matches this season, but considering their stalemate against their hosts in May, they could be on the scoresheet.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.



Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Shamrock Rovers win with a probability of 68.13%. A draw has a probability of 19.1% and a win for Cork City has a probability of 12.75%. The most likely scoreline for a Shamrock Rovers win is 2-0 with a probability of 12.18%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 1-0 (11.44%) and 2-1 (9.68%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (9.09%), while for a Cork City win it is 0-1 (4.27%).

