Arsenal complete the record-breaking signing of a 16-year-old Irish wonderkid as the transfer fee and deal details are revealed.

Arsenal have completed the record-breaking signing of a 16-year-old Irish wonderkid, who will officially join up with the Gunners when he turns 18 in January 2027.

Mikel Arteta has made history with his use of embryonic talents since taking charge of the North London club, most notably making Ethan Nwaneri the Premier League's youngest-ever player in September 2022.

The 18-year-old is now a fully-fledged member of Arsenal's first team, as is fellow Hale End product Myles Lewis-Skelly, who is also now a regular in senior England squads.

Nwaneri is one of just three 15-year-olds to play in the Premier League, alongside Leicester City's Jeremy Monga and Arsenal teammate Max Dowman, the 2009-born phenom who is the second-youngest man to ever appear in the competition.

Now, the Gunners have continued their youth-driven revolution with the acquisition of 16-year-old Irish talent Victor Ozhianvuna from Shamrock Rovers, although he will not officially become an Arsenal player until 2027.

Ozhianvuna was pictured alongside academy manager Per Mertesacker at Arsenal's London Colney training ground before heading back to Shamrock Rovers, where he will continue his development for the next year and a bit.

Who is Victor Ozhianvuna? How much will Arsenal pay for him?



Welcome to The Arsenal, Victor Ozhianvuna ❤️ We’ve reached an agreement for the 16-year-old forward to join the club from Shamrock Rovers in January 2027 ?

— Arsenal Academy (@ArsenalAcademy) October 3, 2025

Born the same year as Dowman but 11 months earlier, 16-year-old Ozhianvuna has already broken into the Shamrock Rovers first team, despite his incredibly tender age.

The 2009-born sensation has played 16 times for the League of Ireland Premier Division side, scoring one goal in a 4-0 FAI Cup victory over Wexford in July and also making his European debut in a Conference League qualifier against Molde.

Ozhianvuna is primarily a number 10 but can also function as a right-winger, striker and left-back, and he has already earned five caps for the Republic of Ireland's Under-18 side.

The teenager took to Instagram to celebrate his future move to Arsenal, saying: "Delighted to have signed for this amazing club that I have supported since I was a boy excited to get started. Thank you to everyone who has helped me get here and thank you God for everything you’ve done for me."

According to journalist Ryan Taylor, Arsenal will pay £1.75m for Ozhianvuna's services - making him the League of Ireland's most expensive sale of all time - and they have also agreed performance-related add-ons and a sell-on clause with Shamrock Rovers.

Meanwhile, the Irish Independent claims that the attacker will sign a four-and-a-half-year contract with the Gunners, which will keep him on the books until the summer of 2031.