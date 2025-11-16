Arsenal could repeat £1.7m transfer trick as Mikel Arteta welcomes wonderkids for trial

Arsenal could potentially pull off a pair of wonderkid transfer repeats after securing a deal to bring a talented young Irish attacker to the club.

Arsenal could potentially pull off a pair of wonderkid transfer repeats after securing a deal to bring a talented young attacker to the club.

Last month, the Gunners confirmed that they had reached an agreement to sign 16-year-old Shamrock Rovers phenom Victor Ozhianvuna, who will officially join the club when he turns 18 in 2027.

Arsenal will pay around £1.7m for the services of Ozhianvuna, who was born two and a half years after the Gunners moved to the Emirates but is already a first-team regular for Shamrock Rovers.

The 2009-born talent will link up with Per Mertesacker's academy squad with a view to eventually representing the Arsenal first team, and he could be joined by two of his fellow fledgling Rovers teammates.

Indeed, the Gunners recently welcomed two more Shamrock teenagers - 15-year-old Maxim Afonin and 16-year-old Joel McPhail - to London Colney for trials last week.

Arsenal take two teenagers on trial ahead of possible transfers


McPhail mostly operates as a holding midfielder, although unlike Ozhianvuna, he is still waiting to make his debut for the Shamrock Rovers senior side.

The 16-year-old won two caps for the Republic of Ireland's Under-15 side last year, while 15-year-old defender Afonin has made seven appearances at that age group for the Boys in Green.

Afonin helped Ireland keep a clean sheet against Portugal's Under-15s last November, although the 2010-born centre-back is also unsurprisingly yet to break into the Shamrock Rovers first team.

Arsenal's move for Ozhianvuna and trials for Afonin and McPhail are part of their apparent efforts to develop a successful scouting network in Ireland and Northern Ireland, in order to be first in the queue to sign up-and-coming talents from those nations.

The Gunners are said to hold a positive relationship with the Shamrock Rovers hierarchy, including manager Stephen Bradley, who represented Arsenal as a youth and reserve player until 2005.

What wonderkids do Arsenal have coming through?

Charles Watts YouTube image

All Gooners know about the likes of Ethan Nwaneri, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Max Dowman, but more Hale End talents are now starting to catch the eye, including striker Andre Harriman-Annous.

The 17-year-old memorably started Arsenal's EFL Cup fourth-round clash at home to Brighton & Hove Albion, where he came close to scoring himself before Bukayo Saka crashed home the rebound after the teenager's strike was saved by Jason Steele.

Further back, 16-year-old centre-back Marli Salmon featured on the Gunners' pre-season tour of Asia, and the teenager was also named in The Guardian's October list of the 20 best Premier League talents.

Salmon and Harriman-Annous both represent Arsenal's Under-18 side, but 17-year-old Jack Porter is already on the books with the Under-21s after becoming Arsenal's youngest-ever starter in their EFL Cup win over Bolton Wanderers last season - a record that Dowman has since broken.

Nwaneri's younger brother Emerson Nwaneri also recently enjoyed a significant step in his young career, representing Arsenal's Under-18s for the first time last month.

