Preview: Sevilla vs Celta Vigo - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matt Law | 10 Jan 2026 14:28

Sevilla will be aiming to bounce back from three successive defeats when they continue their La Liga campaign at home to Celta Vigo on Monday night.

Los Nervionenses are 12th in the La Liga table, picking up 20 points from their first 18 matches of the season, while Celta are seventh, collecting 26 points from their opening 18 games.

Match preview

Sevilla have a record of six wins, two draws and 10 defeats from their 18 league matches this season, with 20 points leaving them in 12th spot, four points ahead of the relegation zone.

Matias Almeyda's side will enter this match off the back of three straight defeats in all competitions, losing to Alaves in the Copa del Rey before suffering successive losses to Real Madrid and Levante in Spain's top flight.

Sevilla have failed to score in their last three matches, conceding six, and they have already lost four times in front of their own supporters in La Liga this term.

Los Nervionenses finished 17th in La Liga last season, only one point outside of the relegation zone, but there has been an improvement during the current campaign.

Sevilla are still someway short of the team that finished fourth three times in a row between 2020 and 2022, posting finishes of 12th, 14th and 17th in the last three campaigns.

© Imago / ZUMA Press Wire

Celta, meanwhile, will enter this match off the back of a 4-1 win over Valencia, and the Sky Blues have picked up 10 points from their last four games in Spain's top flight.

Claudio Giraldez's side finished seventh in La Liga last season to qualify for the league stage of the Europa League, and they are currently 19th in the overall table, four points off the automatic qualification spots with two games left.

Celta have a record of six wins, eight draws and four defeats from their 18 league matches this season, which has left them seventh in the table, two points behind sixth-placed Real Betis.

The Sky Blues have only lost four times in La Liga this term, but too many draws have cost them a spot higher up the division at this stage of proceedings.

Celta suffered a 1-0 defeat to Sevilla in the corresponding match last season, but the reverse fixture in Vigo ended in a 3-2 victory for the Sky Blues.

Sevilla La Liga form:

LLDWLL

Sevilla form (all competitions):

WDWLLL

Celta Vigo La Liga form:

WLWWDW

Celta Vigo form (all competitions):

WLWLDW

Team News

© Imago

Sevilla will be without the services of Gabriel Suazo, Cesar Azpilicueta and Alfon Gonzalez through injury on Monday, while Marcao is suspended.

The home side will also be unable to call upon either Akor Adams or Chidera Ejuke due to their involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations.

Alexis Sanchez is expected to feature in the final third of the field, while there will be a spot for Isaac Romero, who has scored three times in Spain's top flight this term.

As for Celta, the visitors have a full squad to choose from on Monday night.

Borja Iglesias has been in excellent form this season, scoring 10 goals in 24 appearances in all competitions, and the 32-year-old will lead the line.

Iago Aspas and Pablo Duran are also options in the final third of the field, but there should be starts for both Williot Swedberg and Bryan Zaragoza.

Sevilla possible starting lineup:

Vlachodimos; Carmona, Gudelj, Salas; J Sanchez, Agoume, Mendy, Oso; Sow; Romero, A Sanchez

Celta Vigo possible starting lineup:

Radu; Alonso, Starfelt, Rodriguez; Carreira, Roman, Moriba, Mingueza; Swedberg, Iglesias, Zaragoza

We say: Sevilla 1-2 Celta Vigo

Celta have the fourth-best away record in La Liga this season, picking up 15 points from eight matches, and we are expecting the visitors to secure a narrow victory on Monday night.

