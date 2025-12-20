Senegal vs Bostswana: How to watch, date, time, live stream and TV channel for Africa Cup of Nations clash

By Calum Burrowes | 20 Dec 2025 11:06 , Last updated: 20 Dec 2025 12:07

Senegal and Botswana meet in their opening Africa Cup of Nations clash on Tuesday 23 December.

This year's edition takes place in Morocco, with both sides eager to kick-start their respective campaigns with three points.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into the contest.

What time does Senegal vs Botswana kick off?

The Africa Cup of Nations clash will take place at 15:00 UK time on Tuesday afternoon.

Where is Senegal vs Botswana being played?

The Group D clash will take place at Stade Ibn-Batouta.

Built in 2002, the stadium in Tangier, Morocco holds around 75,000 fans and will host a number of games throughout this year's tournament.

How to watch Senegal vs Botswana in the UK

TV channels

Channel 4 has secured exclusive rights to show the Africa Cup of Nations, with all 52 matches, including this one, available to watch for free to UK viewers.

Online streaming

Fans based in the UK can access the game through Channel 4's online streaming apps, Channel 4 Streaming.

Highlights

Channel 4 will also post highlights on their YouTube channel, Channel 4 Sport YouTube, to allow viewers to catch the action after the game.

What is at stake for Senegal and Botswana?

Both sides are yet to play in this year's Africa Cup of Nations so will be eager to get off to winning ways at the earliest opportunity.

Senegal come into this game, and the tournament, as favourites and will be expected to take all three points in their opening clash.

DR Congo and Benin will also play each other in Group D before Senegal and Botswana prepare for their second and third group fixtures after Christmas.