Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Sandefjord and FK Haugesund, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

As the Norwegian Eliteserien returns, Sandefjord will be battling for a place in the top four when they host bottom-of-the-table FK Haugesund at Jotun Arena on Sunday.

Guttane will be looking to bounce back from defeat last time out, while Maakene will be desperate to avoid an eighth straight loss this weekend.

Match preview

Andreas Tegstrom's Sandefjord have alternated between victory and defeat over their last eight competitive matches, but they should be confident of taking all three points against the top flight's favourites to be relegated.

Back on June 1, Guttane followed up their 3-2 win over Stromsgodset by losing 3-2 on the road against mid-table Bryne, and the manager will be keen to tighten up his defence given that his team have conceded six goals in their last three games.

With league action resuming this weekend, Tegstrom's side find themselves seventh with 15 points, a comfortable nine above Godset in the relegation playoff spot and just two shy of Fredrikstad, who occupy the Eliteserien's place for entry into the UEFA Conference League qualifiers.

Knowing that three points could be enough to put them into contention for European football next season, the hosts' 100% home record this term has fans expecting to add to their tally on Sunday, and in turn extending their unbeaten streak at Jotun Arena that spans the entirety of 2025 to 10 games.

A sixth win of the campaign would see Sandefjord leapfrog Tromso, Bodo/Glimt and Fredrikstad in a best-case scenario, though defeat could cause them to drop down to 10th depending on goal difference.

Meanwhile, Toni Korkeakunnas's Haugesund have endured a disastrous 2025 season so far, and after surviving by the skin of their teeth in 2024, they are at serious risk of being demoted this year.

Before the league break, Maakene were thrashed 4-0 on their own turf by European hopefuls Bodo/Glimt, marking the third consecutive match that the relegation-threatened club failed to score in.

Fans will be hoping that Korkeakunnas's men used the time apart to reset both mentally and physically, but considering that they are stranded at the foot of the table having earned just a single point across their 10 games, it will take a drastic change in fortunes to make up the five points to Stromsgodset in the playoff spot.

That being said, while the visitors have lost their last four on the road, their two most recent victories came on their travels when they beat Vidar and and Nord in April, though those triumphs were both NM Cup clashes against lower-tier opposition.

A first win of the league season could inspire Haugesund to a remarkable recovery, and would be enough to move them to within two points of potential safety, though a more likely 10th defeat may see them cut adrift, eight points from hope.

Team News

Sandefjord have a relatively fit squad to choose from, so given that Marcus Melchior has recovered from the injury he picked up against Bryne, he should start in midfield alongside captain Filip Ottosson and Sander Risan Mork.

However, there are doubts about the fitness of young forwards Sebastian Holm Mathisen, who has been out since mid-April, and Storm Petterson, who has been unavailable since February.

Even if they are declared ready to play, Tegstrom should start Darrell Kamdem Tibell up front, supported by Evangelos Patoulidis and Jakob Dunsby out wide.

As for Haugesund, they will be missing striker Runar Espejord due to a thigh injury, and Sory Ibrahim Diarra will take his place in the XI on Sunday.

Elsewhere, centre-backs Ilir Kukleci and Claus Niyukuri are dealing with groin and thigh issues respectively, so Korkeakunnas should turn to Parfait Bizoza and Mikkel Rosleff Fischer to fill the gaps at the heart of his backline.

The visitors could also be without right-back Vegard Solheim and left-back Oscar Krusnell, and if they do not make the lineup, Mikkel Hope and Anders Bondhus will be there to step in.

Sandefjord possible starting lineup:

Hadaya; Pedersen, Smajlovic, Kristiansen, Cheng; Ottosson; Patoulidis, Melchior, Mork, Dunsby; Tibell

FK Haugesund possible starting lineup:

Fauskanger; Hope, Bizoza, Fischer, Bondhus; Konrad, Leite; Nyhammer, Eskesen, Rohd; Diarra

We say: Sandefjord 3-0 FK Haugesund

Sandefjord have been exceptionally resilient at home this year, and they will be expecting to take all three points this weekend.

Additionally, Haugesund have been dire in 2025, and after blanking in their last three matches, they are likely to struggle once again on Sunday.

Anthony Nolan

Data Analysis Our analysis of all available data, including recent performances and player stats, suggests the most likely outcome of this match is a Sandefjord win with a probability of 69.23%. A draw has a probability of 17.5% and a win for FK Haugesund has a probability of 13.24%. The most likely scoreline for a Sandefjord win is 2-0 with a probability of 10.16%. The next most likely scorelines for that outcome are 2-1 (9.62%) and 1-0 (8.53%). The likeliest drawn scoreline is 1-1 (8.08%), while for a FK Haugesund win it is 1-2 (3.82%).

