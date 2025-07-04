Sports Mole previews Sunday's Norwegian Eliteserien clash between Sandefjord and Rosenborg, including predictions, team news and possible lineups.

Rosenborg will be bidding to return to winning ways in the Eliteserien when they head to Sandefjord on Sunday.

The visitors are currently third in the Eliteserien table, boasting 23 points from their opening 13 matches, while Sandefjord are sixth, four points behind fourth-placed Tromso.

Match preview

Sandefjord have a record of six wins and five defeats from their 11 league matches this season, with a total of 18 points leaving them in sixth spot in the division, four points behind fourth-placed Tromso.

Andreas Tegstrom's side will enter this match off the back of a 1-0 defeat to Brann, with that result following a 4-0 home victory over Haugesund.

Sandefjord have been excellent in front of their own fans this season, winning all five of their league matches, scoring 14 times in the process and conceding only three.

The Boys are in their sixth straight season at this level of football, finishing 10th last term, so sixth represents an excellent position for the team, even at this early stage of the campaign.

As for Rosenborg, the visitors will enter this match off the back of a 1-1 draw with Viking, and the team have only picked up two points from their last three matches in the top flight.

Alfred Johansson's side have a record of six wins, five draws and two defeats from their 13 league matches this season, with a total of 23 points leaving them in third spot in the division.

Rosenborg are 10 points off the leaders Viking, though, so there is a lot of work for them to do in the coming weeks if they are to put themselves in title contention.

No team has won Norway's top flight on more occasions than Rosenborg, with the club lifting the title on 26 occasions, with their last success coming in 2018.

The Norwegian giants were fourth last term, but they are only three points off second-placed Brann at this stage of proceedings, while their defensive record this season is strong, only conceding 12 times in their 13 matches.

Sandefjord Norwegian Eliteserien form:

WLWLWL

Rosenborg Norwegian Eliteserien form:

WLWDLD

Team News

Sandefjord will be without the services of Stefan Ingi Sigurdason on Sunday through suspension.

The home side have not reported any fresh injury concerns, and there will again be a spot at left-back for Christopher Cheng, who has been a standout performer this season, scoring four times and registering two assists.

However, 20-year-old centre-back Martin Gjone is likely to be on the bench for the first whistle.

As for Rosenborg, Dino Islamovic is once again expected to lead the line, with the striker aiming to add to the three goals that he has managed in all competitions this season.

Iver Fossum will also feature in central midfield, but it remains to be seen whether Sverre Nypan is involved, as the 18-year-old continues to be linked with a move away from the club.

Sandefjord possible starting lineup:

Hadaya; Pedersen, Kristiansen, Smajlovic, Cheng; Mork, Ottosson, Dzabic; Patoulidis, Mettler, Dunsby

Rosenborg possible starting lineup:

Tangvik; Sletsjoe, Ceide, Jenssen, Mortensen; Vaananen, Selnaes, Fossum; Reitan-Sunde, Islamovic, Ceide

We say: Sandefjord 1-2 Rosenborg

Rosenborg are without a victory in their last three matches, but we are expecting that run to end this weekend, as the visitors should have enough to put an important three points on the board.

